MMD regrets Foote’s recall

THE Movement for Multiparty Democracy says it deeply regrets the developments which have led to the recall of US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

Party president Nevers Mumba said the US was an extremely important and strategic partner.

“We had stated in our earlier release at the time of the confrontation that the temporal fallout between the United States and Zambia should be resolved through a bilateral round table and should not be accelerated by public statements from either side,” he said. “The United States is an extremely important and strategic partner. Our relationship spans over a period of 55 years. Under the leadership of the MMD, we had several disagreements with the US but we always used the diplomatic channels which are imbedded within the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

He said this temporal setback was unnecessary and should have been avoided.

“As MMD, we believe that expelling the Ambassador (while it is our right) could have been avoided if dialogue had preceded the action by [Ministry of] Foreign Affairs,” said Mumba. “MMD therefore reiterates her call for a quick bilateral dialogue to resolve this temporal setback. The Zambian people have always treasured the cordial relations that have existed between our two countries. We remain confident that this breach shall soon be fixed.”

Washington has asked ambassador Foote to return since the host cannot guarantee his safety and diplomatic protocol.

The bad blood was precipitated by ambassador Foote’s critique of a 15-year sentence slapped on two Kapiri Mposhi males convicted of practicing homosexuality.

What seemed to have hurt the Zambian government more was his statement that those engaged in corruption were treated with mercy and do not face harsher prison terms like the two Kapiri men.