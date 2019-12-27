Become a better person this Christmas – Chisanga

MAY you become a better person this Christmas and bring peace and true hope to others, says Mansa Diocese Catholic Bishop Patrick Chisanga.

In his Christmas message entitled ‘Contemplate Silently with Wonder and Gratitude the Nativity Scene Christmas Wishes 2019’, Bishop Chisanga said people should feel free to bring to the nativity scene other individuals who are striving to live the everyday holiness in their local social settings despite the many challenges of today.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ: 1. Reechoing the words of the angel who appeared to the shepherds in the silence of that first Christmas night, I am delighted to announce to you that good news of great joy for all peoples: Jesus the Saviour is born (Luke 2:10): Alleluia. This is the annual commemoration of that unique and unparalleled event which has permanently changed the course of history so much so that time is thereafter always reckoned as either ‘Before’ or ‘After’ the birth of Christ,” he said.

“It is therefore fitting that all peoples celebrate this defining mystery of God’s intervention in human history with due solemnity, joy and thanksgiving. 2. In his Apostolic Letter, Admirabile Signum, on the meaning and importance of the Nativity scene (signed on 1st December 2019 at Greccio in Italy), Pope Francis reflects on the deep meaning of the Christmas crib (or Christmas crèche). He encourages the perpetuation of this ‘beautiful family tradition’ initiated by St Francis of Assisi at Greccio in 1223. The Holy Father further invites us to contemplate silently with wonder and gratitude the nativity scene in the crib; feel and touch the poverty, humility and love that moves from the manger unto the Cross. The mystery depicted in the crib draws us to assume the attitude of Christ (Philippians 2:5-11) and to serve Him in our brothers and sisters who are most in need (Matthew 25:31-46).”

He said as Pope Francis takes people through the various elements of the crib, he also recognizes the addition of those figures that have no apparent connection with the Gospel accounts, yet each in its own way shows that in the new world inaugurated by Jesus there is room for everyone.

“Thus there is included in the nativity scene what Pope Francis refers to as the ‘everyday holiness’ – the joy of doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Let us then be at liberty to contextualize the examples given by the Pope and create space in our crib for images of our local musicians, sportsmen and women, peasant farmers, domestic workers, taxi drivers, marketeers, civil servants, politicians, children at play and all those who are faithfully doing the ordinary things – the ‘everyday holiness’, in an extraordinary way,” said Bishop Chisanga.

“This Christmas therefore, I invite everyone to find a moment of silence in front of the Christmas crib and contemplate this sign of God’s love with a sense of wonder and gratitude as you look at each element thereof. Feel free to bring to this nativity scene other individuals who are striving to live the everyday holiness in their local social settings despite the many challenges of today. May you become a better person this Christmas and bring peace and true hope to others. Merry Christmas.”