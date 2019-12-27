Biston joins Power

[By Bright Tembo]

POWER Dynamos has signed Under-23 national team striker Biston Banda on a three-year contract.

According to the club’s Facebook page, Banda will be among the strikers at the Kitwe side.

“The Club would like to welcome Biston to Arthur Davies Stadium and wishes him great success,” it stated.

“We shall continue to consolidate the team with quality players to achieve and sustain our performance for real competition.”

Banda is one of the most sought-after strikers in the Super League.

He registered his name in the league with Circuit City FC of Lusaka.

Before joining the Kitwe giants, Banda mutually separated with Buildcon, met with Power Dynamos officials early this week to agree on a deal and will be joining ‘Abayellow’ in January.