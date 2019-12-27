My fight against injustice, corruption didn’t start with Lungu’s rule – Panji

MY fight against injustice, corruption and vices that come with them did not start with President Lungu’s rule, says Colonel Panji Kaunda.

“When it was almost taboo to rise up against president Kaunda, I was probably among the very few that did and he is my father,” he says. Col Panji says what President Edgar Lungu is doing for Dr Kenneth Kaunda is not a favour but it’s the first president’s right as enshrined in the Constitution.

He says his reporting of President Lungu’s daughter Tasila to the Anti-Corruption Commission over the fencing of Chimtengo forest in Sinda does not mean that she is guilty. Reacting to PF member Edwin Lifwekelo’s statement accusing him of failing to take care of Dr Kaunda and working with the opposition, Col Panji said it was not true that he had failed to care of his father.

“There is a saying which says, ‘I don’t agree with what you are saying but I will die defending your right to say so’. I respect what Lifwekelo is saying and he has to respect what I am saying because all of us are entitled to our own opinion,” he said. “We all can’t agree at the same time. Coming to his article, he touches on this issue of saying ‘we don’t look after our father and that President Lungu is the one who is doing that for us’. You see we don’t judge what President Lungu is doing. If anything he is not doing a favour to our father. Whatever government is doing is his right, it is the law, in the Constitution. Rupiah Banda, late [Michael] Sata, late [Levy] Mwanawasa, whatever they were doing we appreciate, but it’s enshrined in the law. It’s only ba [Mr Frederick] Chiluba who cut his [Dr Kaunda’s] benefits when he was president. Whatever government is doing to my father is not a favour, the law provides for that. We appreciate Mwanawasa because he is the one who improved the grants for former presidents in this country. Rupiah Banda continued, ba Sata and Lungu continued.” Col Panji said him and his siblings look after their father in their own way. “He is our father, we love him and you cannot equate our love to material things.”

On the fencing of Chimtengo forest, Col Panji said he did not say that it was Tasila who was doing that but that he had written to the Ministry of Lands to find out who was fencing the area.

“I never say in my articles that I took Tasila Lungu to ACC. That’s the headline for the paper, I don’t write headlines for papers. It cannot be confirmed that it is her who fenced the forest [and[ that’s why we wrote to the Ministry of Lands to tell us who is fencing that forest,” he said. “Government has not answered to us regarding the fencing of that forest and the only way we can find an answer is through institutions that are mandated by the law to investigate and give us an answer. I haven’t gotten an answer from the ministry and then I go to ACC. My job as a citizen ends at the doorsteps of the ACC.”

Col Panji said he had confidence in institutions such as the ACC would find an answer in one way or another.

“If that forest is not fenced, they will tell us. If it’s not right to fence it, they will tell us and those people who are doing that will be answerable and they (ACC) are going to act. There is nothing personal about this issue. I don’t know Ms Lungu, I have never met her, I don’t care whether she is there or not but what I care about is the illegal fencing of the forest,” he said.

Col Panji said he was not attacking the Lungu family but attacking the fencing of the forest.

“We should not bring into this issue the issues of the old man [Dr Kaunda] and about me leaving the [PF] party. I am not leaving the party. I will continue bringing out issues that are against the party. If we go into elections and this issue of the fencing of this forest is not explained, how will Sinda people vote for us? How can they vote for us if our ministers and permanent secretaries are sharing contracts among themselves? How can you explain that?” he asked.

Col Panji said every PF member should address issues because the party was a public issue.

“As regards my meeting with other people, that’s my right. I have every right to meet anybody I want to meet, whether it’s Hakainde [Hichilema], [Chishimba] Kambwili or [Harry] Kalaba. Being a party member of PF does not stop me from associating with people. I cannot be afraid to talk to the people for fear of Lifwekelo, no!” he said.

Col Panji said it was the responsibility of every party member to explain issues to Zambians.

“As a party if we don’t explain to the people of Zambia – our position in the fight against corruption, nepotism – the people will not like us. It is a job of every party member to explain our position,” he said.

Col Panji said he would continue fighting injustice as a matter of principle.

“My fight against injustice, corruption and vices that come with them did not start with President Lungu’s rule. When it was almost taboo to rise up against president Kaunda, I was probably among the very few that did and he is my father,” he said. “During the UNIP government, there was a time when shops were closed down by the government, passports were taken away from people and some were detained without charge. I took to task my father on these issues and showed my displeasure at his actions and told him it was damaging his image. Unlike now, he listened and most people had their passports given back, shops opened and others were released. On all these, I did not get a single ngwee from those involved because it was done on principle of right and wrong.”

Col Panji said there were many issues that he dealt with Dr Kaunda, including the change from one party state to multiparty.

In his statement dated December 25, 2019, Lifwekelo said Col Panji was fighting President Lungu because he felt sidelined despite all the President was doing to the Kaunda family.

He described Col Panji’s move to report the fencing of the forest to the ACC as a betrayal not only to the PF but to President Lungu and the first family.

Lifwekelo claimed that he was aware of Col Panji’s “unholy alliance” with Hichilema to mobilise for UPND in Eastern Province while at the same time working with Kambwili.

He claimed that Col Panji had been “planted” to fight PF from within and when time is ripe he would jump ship and join the UPND.