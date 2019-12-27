This is Lungu’s last term, says Syakalima

DOUGLAS Syakalima says it amounts to fooling oneself for President Edgar Lungu to talk about going for a further term of office when he does not even qualify for the third term he was given by the Constitutional Court.

“This is his last term! Let it go into his ears and let him open his eyes as well. If there is anybody who is cheating him, he is in trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syakalima, who is Chirundu UPND member of parliament, says it is amazing that the President thinks he is cleverer than the collective intelligence of Zambians.

While in Solwezi last weekend, President Lungu hinted that he would stand for the presidency in 2026.

Syakalima called The Mast and said an intention by President Lungu to contest elections in 2026 meant either he believed he had outsmarted Zambians or that there was something typically wrong with him.

“In PF he was not supposed to be the presidential candidate in 2015; instead of voting, people were raising their legs, arms and pangas to ‘vote’ for him in a violent manner. He has always been ‘voted for’ using a brutal method,” Syakalima said. “Let me tell him; I’ll repeatedly say oppressed people don’t live oppressed forever. Their yearn for freedom eventually ensues! He is now thinking that Zambians are now stupid. All his league is a corrupt one and Zambians are watching. He is now fooling Zambians that ‘give me a fourth term’.”

The lawmaker encouraged Zambians to “sort out” President Lungu over his third term bid.

“He will never get the third term,” Syakalima said. “He is talking about a fourth term when he has no third term to go for! He now wants people to be thinking about a fourth term when he is ineligible for a third term that he is trying to go for.”

Syakalima said President Lungu’s third term bid in 2021 would ultimately fail.

“He can use guns, tear gas on us [but] we shall not allow him. He will not take God’s people for a ride, like the way he has been doing. Zambians are hurting under his nose. He now thinks he is cleverer than the collective intelligence of all of us that he can now want us to start debating his fourth term when we know that he is ineligible,” he explained. “This is his last term! Let it go into his ears and let him open his eyes as well. If there is anybody who is cheating him, he is in trouble. Al Bashir thought that he had tamed the Sudanese for 30 years. He oppressed them for 30 years [but] today he is in a cage going to court, as if he is a lion.”

Syakalima told the President to understand that in Africa, people who misbehaved, “the way he is misbehaving,” could have a very dangerous ending, like others have had.

He added that President Lungu should not push his luck too far.

“He has destroyed the economy [and] we have no country to talk about. All of a sudden, we are now being shut by the African Development Bank because we are not paying back loans,” Syakalima said. “The next thing is that the entire country will be shut down by the international community. Let him not think that because the Americans have withdrawn their Ambassador here, then we are safe. We’ll be dying like flies! Those people can squeeze us. Even talking about Zimbabwe that it has remained… Is there a country in Zimbabwe?”

Syakalima asked whether President Lungu understood what it meant to economically ruin a country.

“Zimbabwe is not a country [but] we are now being lumped together, the four countries which have been shut by the African Development Bank. We have joined the league,” he said.

“We are lumped together with Somalia; can you imagine! Somalia! Is there a country in Somalia? There is no country in Somalia, but then we are lumped together!”

He wondered how President Lungu could be mocking Zambians that ‘they cannot change a working team.’

“Which working? He thinks planning to start selling marijuana is being a working team! They have exhausted mukula and now they want to go into marijuana which benefit them, and not us. What a Christian country!” Syakalima said. “I challenge the ‘Christians for Lungu’ to comment on Zambia producing marijuana and wanting to hide into the name of medicinal purpose and whatever. No!”

He further accused senior PF government officials of being crooks who have been caught on their shady mukula deals.

“They now want to be dealing in drugs and then put a law around that. We are not a country; we are not even a concept. The economic fundamentals are nowhere! The mere fact that he (President Lungu) came from Chawama to become the President, let him go back into Chawama compound and find out how people are living there. Zambians are starving!” Syakalima explained. “Our currency is the fourth unworkable currency in 2019 in the world. Then the fellow wants to divert us to start talking about a fourth term!”

Syakalima asserted that Zambians had not forgotten that President Lungu unconstitutionally secured for himself a third term of office.

“He thinks that we have now forgotten about his third term! How does he start talking about a fourth term as if we have agreed that he should stand for a third term? He will not stand for a third term,” Syakalima stressed, adding that President Lungu would be in trouble with the current Constitution if he stands in 2021.

“They will try to launder him, using this bill 10, for a third term. Psychologically, they want us to forget about his ineligibility for a third term and talk about a fourth term.”

Meanwhile, Syakalima charged that President Lungu was a hypocrite who was hiding behind Christianity.

“He is a hypocrite and a dangerous one for that matter. He doesn’t believe in God. This is not about eating snakes; the man who ate a serpent, he ate the devil. What are you if you can eat the devil?” he said.

“What are you if you can eat dyabulosi (Satan)? He must be put where he belongs. Let him not scare people by arresting, detaining and using gun-wielding police men. No! There is nothing like that.”

Syakalima said President Lungu was lucky that: “my advice is public.”

“This is why I call newspapers in order to advise publicly so that people will say ‘well, he told him.’ Those around him will run away. That’s what time does. The medicine of any social problem is time,” Syakalima said.

He reminded the President that he still had numerous complications.

“When he was petitioned in 2016, he was supposed to relinquish power to the National Assembly. That issue is still in court… He still has problems; he did not surrender power to the Speaker of the National Assembly,” said Syakalima. “So how does he do all these things now? Sometimes kalibeteka (let him judge himself). Atalibeteka mebo ndamubeteka (if he doesn’t judge himself, I’ll do it). He still has a problem of allowing ministers to illegally stay in office.”