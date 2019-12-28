Chingola police deny NDC rally ‘permit’

POLICE in Chingola have turned down National Democratic Congress’s notification to hold a public rally in Chiwempala.

But NDC Copperbelt Chairman Chipoka Mulenga says police’s refusal was was to avoid Chishimba Kambwili addressing residents of the mining town.

Mulenga claims that the last time Kambwili went to Chingola, he compelled President Edgar Lungu to make an irrational take over of the Konkola Copper Mine to avert the popularity that the NDC leader had gained from the local community.

According to a letter signed by Chiwempala Officer-In-Charge N. Yulu, police cited security concerns for their refusal.

“Be informed that this office has an objection to your earlier notification for your party to hold a rally on Saturday 28th December 2019 at Kaunda Square Grounds in Chiwempala,” read Yulu’s letter.

“You are therefore advised not to proceed with your programme as your application has not been approved due security concerns.”

But Mulenga said he had appealed the decision to the district officer commanding and would be expecting a response.

“But I have been reliably informed the rejection is beyond Chingola police command but Lusaka,” Mulenga said.

“The claim is that the last time president CK came to Chingola, he compelled President Lungu to make an irrational take over of the mine to avert the popularity that Dr Kambwili gained from the local community.”

Mulenga said allowing Kambwili in Chingola and Chililabombwe would initiate a serious awakening of the local community hence the police refusal to grant his party the permit.

“Now that miners have not been paid their redundancy benefits and no new investor in place as was foreseen by the president, allowing Dr Kambwili in Chingola and Chililabombwe would initiate a serious awakening of the local community which would in turn result in a total obliteration of PF on the Copperbelt. If the OC doesn’t respond by tomorrow morning, we are making a fresh application for 11th January 2020,” said Mulenga.