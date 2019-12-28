IDC dissolves Times of Zambia board, begins restructuring Times Printpak

THE Industrial Development Corporation has dissolved the Times Printpak Board of directors and has made changes at management level.

In a statement, IDC public relations manager Namakau Mukelabai stated that the changes were a commencement of the fundamental restructuring of the company.

Mukelabai further stated that IDC had directed the Zambia Daily Mail Limited Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of both companies.

It therefore appointed Nebat Mbewe, the managing director of the Zambia Daily Mail ha been given additional responsibility to oversee the day-to-day affairs of Times Printpak Limited in acting capacity.

“Consequently, other functions like finance, legal, human resource, production and marketing in both companies will be overseen by a single management team. The editorial team of Times Printpak Zambia Limited will continue to oversee the publication of the Times of Zambia so as to maintain the editorial independence of both the Times of Zambia and the Daily Mail Newspapers,” Mukelabai stated.

And IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba said the IDC has been concerned with the continued deteriorating financial situation at Times Printpak Zambia Limited, which had rendered the company unable to meet its key obligations as they fall due.

He stated that the aforesaid predicament resulted in growing outstanding statutory liabilities and workers not receiving regular monthly salaries, in some cases up to 11 months in arrears.

He noted that during the first nine months of 2019, Times Printpak recorded an operating loss of K41.7 million and had a return on assets (ROA) of -49 per cent.

Kaluba said the restructuring would be done in phases with the medium-term objective of creating a consolidated media and newspaper publishing company under the IDC Group.

He said the first phase involved recapitalising the business to ensure it has the resources to undertake emergency reforms, making changes at board and management level as well as liquidating all unpaid salary arrears owed to the workers.

Kaluba added that the model of consolidating media and newspaper assets was not unique to the IDC.

He said the model had proved successful around the world in optimising value of media companies by creating synergies, eliminating duplications, reorienting resources to growing the business and delivering profits.

“We will continue to work with government, the board, management and unions to drive the critical reforms necessary for the survival of the Times of Zambia newspaper. The public will continue to receive and enjoy reading their daily editions of the Times of Zambia and Sunday Times Newspapers with better efficiency and higher quality news,” Kaluba said.

He thanked the union leaders and the workers of Times Printpak for their commitment, cooperation and patience as IDC was working out a business strategy for the company.

Kaluba further urged the workers to continue to work hard to ensure the business starts growing and assured creditors and other stakeholders of Times Printpak that there will be no disruptions to the operations at the Company.