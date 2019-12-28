NAQEZ declares 2019 ‘a disaster’ for education

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says 2019 has been a disaster with regards to the education sector.

Briefing the press yesterday on the performance of the education sector in 2019, NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa said after careful analysis of events and activities, the year had been very bad for the sector.

“It has been a disaster. We hope that 2020 and the years to come will be fair to the education sector in Zambia,” he said

Chansa has called for abolition of the TV levy and introduction of education levy.

He said this will give the sector more money to recruit more teachers, buy desks, computers and finish construction of universities.

Chansa said though NAQEZ would have loved specialisation of teachers in different subjects to be done in phases, the concept was generally good as one teacher cannot be good at all subjects.

He called on the Ministry of General Education to only implement this policy in schools with adequate teachers.

Chansa said for the first time in many years, Zambia witnessed national examinations without leakages.

He said this was a huge achievement for the ministry, the Examinations Council of Zambia, teachers and all stakeholders.

Chansa said if the feat would continue, the exams and certificates would regain local and international respect.

However, Chansa said the education sector has been acutely funded.

He said even at 15.3 per cent of the national budget, not all budgetary allocations had been released by the treasury.

“Because of this pathetic financial support to the sector, we have seen the ministry lacking more than 1.3 million desks, telling shortages of text books, computers and schools becoming orphaned financially. This scenario has terribly affected delivery of quality education in schools across the country,” he said.

Chansa said 2019 had been one of the hardest years in the lives of teachers in Zambia.

He said even with the four per cent salary increment, the levels of inflation had completely wiped out that insignificant increment.

Chansa said thousands of teachers in Zambia had gone without getting their settling in allowance, without having their salary upgrades and without being confirmed in substantive positions, even after acting for many years.

He said many teachers were serving under very, very difficult and trying conditions and that NAQEZ felt that this had affected education in Zambia.

And Chansa said when everyone applauded the government for reducing school fees, the gesture had turned out to be a bottleneck to attainment of quality education in the country.

He said the reduction of school fees, good as it was, was done abruptly and without consultation.

Chansa noted that after that pronouncement, the Ministry of General Education stopped supporting all schools financially and many parents stopped paying schools.

“As we speak now, schools across the nation are bankrupt and totally failed to actualise many academic activities in 2019,” he said.

Chansa said 2019 was one of the few years when government totally failed to recruit new teachers.

He said this was despite horrible teacher-pupil ratio in many schools.

Chansa said this had also happened in the face of the country having more than 50,000 trained teachers who are unemployed.

NAQEZ projects that if the trajectory continued, Zambia would have more than 110,000 trained but loafing teachers in the next three years.

He said this would be a social, economic and political catastrophe.

Chansa also said the policy of allowing pupils to progress to higher academic levels even when they cannot read and write had destroyed the education system.

“NAQEZ demands that this must immediately change because this is an assault on attempts to realise SDG number 4,” Chansa said.

He also said even with a two-tier system in the revised curriculum, 2019 saw many schools glorifying theories, parrot learning and academics at the expense of useful skills.

“Ours is a system that neglects learners who are vocationally tailored. This is retrogressive and must be abandoned,” said Chansa.