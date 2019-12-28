There’s no bad blood between me and Nevers – Mutati

NO bad blood exists between me and Nevers Mumba, says former Lunte member of parliament Felix Mutati.

Mutati says the MMD debate is now off his shoulders as he is still consulting on the next course of action in his political career.

“I have never had a personal difference with Dr Nevers Mumba. There has never been bad blood between him and me of any definition. My perspective is that we can have differences about issues and ideas and debate those differences but let it not be…that [which] degenerates into a personal issue. So all along, I have never, as a person, called Dr Mumba by name that you are this or that because I see that as irrelevant politics, those politics will never be able to build a nation,” Mutati said.

“Compete for ideas, for issues and perspectives and the direction that you want to contribute to the nation and don’t weigh yourself against what you think the other person is doing and that has been my basic approach and as you know we have many challenges. There would be more dividends that you would derive by, for example, providing potential solutions to the government because…you hold back, we all get hurt because when these indices start to play, like the foreign exchange rate starts to blah blah, we all get hurt. If you hold back and say we shall see what they will do, the economy will see you whether you like it or not.”

Mutati, a former finance minister, advised people to help the government mitigate the challenges being faced by doing something about the situation.

“So if you can be able to do something constructive to mitigate what will be a… you should be able to do,” he said.

When asked what he thought about the war of words that had erupted between his former national secretary Raphael Nakacinda and Mumba, Mutati said: “that is their debate, (laughs), that is purely their debate”.

Asked on his next political move, Mutati, who was recently reportedly consulting with a view to form his own party, said; “I said I was going to consult and create a path, I am still in the mode of that consultation and I am hoping that by the end of this year, I would have closed off the consultations.”

And Mutati said this year had been a tough business year for Zambians.

“2019 has probably been the hardest year in the past 10 years from a purely economic perspective and you could see it at the people level when everybody is talking about how difficult it is to take children to school, to provide the basics at family level,” he said.

“The living standard is hurting our people, so the job for the minister [of finance] who has only been there for six months is a hard job, more so the implementation of the 2020 budget.”

Mutati said he hoped finance minister Bwalya Ngandu would relook at the Chinese debt.

“My expectations for 2020 are that first, the finance minister needs to look at re-profiling the external debt initially focusing on the Chinese component and building on that process taking into account the impending maturities of the euro bond. That will sort of relieve the pressure in terms of debt servicing and it will have an impact on the foreign exchange rate which has a wider effect on the economy,” he said.

And commenting the continental free trade area being discussed across Africa for possible ratification, Mutati said it would bring about economic development although it would have own challenges.

“It will be the biggest game changer in terms of the fortunes for Africa going forward. It is coming at a time when globally there are challenges regarding multilateral trade, where people are folding hands and protecting their territories; so the coming of the continental free trade area is a bright spot in that contest. It will also face a number of challenges in terms of implementations because of a number of reasons; you can either approach it through the consolidation of the economic blocks like COMESA, SADC and dealing with the challenges around trade in that consolidated space.”