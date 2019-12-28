‘Zambia needs a courageous, visionary leadership’

Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says, “We need a courageous and visionary leadership to bring people together. The executive has failed…What we desire for this country is peace and politics that are done in a civilised way. We are not yet civilised when it comes to doing politics.”
The importance of having courageous and visionary leadership cannot be over-emphasised, it is needed now more than ever.
These leadership traits are crucial in meeting ever-growing challenges and to take full advantage of ever-growing opportunities in a fast-changing world.
Every new day, new challenges are thrown at us; and every new day, a leader emerges.
We need courageous leaders who will not allow themselves to be cowed by challenges.
These qualities of vision, courage, drive and tenacity in leadership not only made several global leaders shine better than others but have made a greater mark on humanity.
These leaders include Mahatma Gandhi, Kwame Nkrumah, Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro who all had a clear vision of freedom, conviction in their beliefs, a strong moral compass, and worked tirelessly to make the world a better place at great personal cost; and left behind a powerful legacy as a result of their leadership.
They stand out for their determination and courage, as well as for the magnitude of their achievements.
We need courageous and visionary leadership who can provide a spark to ignite minds, a decisive action that can galvanise the masses – setting in motion the road to immense possibilities.
We need a leadership that can enable us have a paradigm shift – you don’t see something until you have the right metaphor to perceive it.
