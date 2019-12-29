AMERICANS WON’T SIT QUIET…tone from State Department is clearly strong – Kalaba

FORMER foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba believes Zambia has a wrong President in Edgar Lungu, who is clueless about diplomatic etiquette.

He asks why President Lungu is so excited discussing gayism at the expense of pressing socio-economic issues affecting Zambia.

The opposition DP president says Zambia has no capacity to begin fighting the United States of America, the way Iran is doing.

Kalaba was speaking when he visited The Mast newspaper head office in Ibex Hill area, Lusaka recently.

Asked for his comment on the recalling of US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote and how foreign affairs minister Joe Malanji could have handled the issue, in the first place, Kalaba responded that: “it’s not even about the Minister [of Foreign Affairs but] it’s about the President.”

“You have a wrong President. If you had the right President, he would have issued a progressive statement to even overrule the minister in order to cover Zambia’s shame. Ministers can make mistakes [but] it’s up to the leader to quickly come out and say ‘this is not the path.’ But you have a leader who is going in a direction that is wrong,” Kalaba said.

He explained that when he served as the foreign affairs minister, there was a diplomatic gaffe when then German and Italian Ambassadors to Zambia travelled to Kapiri Mposhi to go and listen to the court case of a Kasonkomona, who was accused of engaging into homosexuality.

He recalled that the diplomats issued a media statement afterwards that ‘Zambia should wake up and begin respecting LGBT rights.’

Kalaba, however, indicated that the issue was resolved amicably, without straining Zambia’s relations with either Germany or Italy.

“We did call the Ambassadors; the permanent secretary called the Ambassadors and had a meeting with them…” Kalaba explained.

He noted that there was no need for President Lungu “to be excited” concerning Foote’s comparative remarks on how homosexuals and the corrupt, in Zambia, are punished.

“Why is he excited on issues of gayism? The President should be excited on ensuring that the load-shedding that we have in this country is reduced! He should get excited on ensuring that the price of mealie meal is reduced,” he said.

“What should excite and keep him busy is the fact that Zambia is still importing commingled stock from outside, and yet the price of fuel in this country is going higher and higher.”

Kalaba complained that the President was not applying himself to finding a way of ameliorating the difficulties being experienced in the energy sector.

“Those are the things that should keep the President busy, not what he is so excited about. That issue (of homosexuality) should have been addressed by those assistant directors at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the worst, it should have been handled by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Kalaba advised, adding that diplomats were in Zambia because of the Vienna Convention.

“They are here, first of all, to safeguard their own interests and also to see how we can cement our bilateral ties with their countries. There is nothing that prevents diplomats from commenting on issues. There was nothing wrong with an Ambassador expressing a personal opinion….”

He further explained that Zambia has had trade with the US from the time Lusaka got independence from Britain in 1964.

“Our relationship with America has been very cordial; the Anti-Retroviral drugs that we are getting from the Ministry of Health are coming from the American people’s taxpayers’ money, for free. There is no country that we have a bilateral relationship with that gives us more money than America,” Kalaba noted.

“Therefore, even when someone has made a mistake, it was only prudent that you look at how you have built a relationship with that particular country.”

He said President Lungu did not understand diplomatic etiquette.

“He has no clue on how we should deal with diplomats. If we are not careful, Zambia is going to destroy its diplomatic relations with several countries,” Kalaba said.

“I don’t think Zambia has got the capacity to begin fighting America the way Iran has been fighting America.”

He also indicated that what President Lungu was simply doing was” “daring the Americans that we can also expel…”

“Zambia’s Ambassador to the Unites States Dr Ngosa] Simbyakula is in Washington…In diplomacy, when you read the Vienna Convention; it talks about the principle of reciprocity. It’s quid pro quo; you scratch my back, I scratch yours. The Americans will not sit quiet and if you have read the tone from the State Department, it’s clearly strong,” he said.

“It is telling you that ‘we expect a mutual relationship’ and mutual simply means that let’s treat each other in a manner that is befitting.”

Kalaba noted that the American government might not only withhold aid to Zambia but that Dr Simbyakula might have challenges even entering the State Department in Washington.

“He might have challenges even going to meet the President of the USA, when he (US President) is meeting everybody. So, you make the job of your Ambassador in Washington even more difficulty, simply because of your insatiable appetite for power which you have not even handled very well,” explained Kalaba.

“So, it (Ambassador Foote’s issue) was poorly handled; it should have been handled in a more mature manner. The manner in which it was handled was poor, just as the President (Lungu) has kept on demonstrating poor leadership.”