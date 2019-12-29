Country is being torn apart – Changala

BREBNER Changala says the country is being torn apart now.

“We have a country that is now anchored on institutionalised injustice by the State. We have suffered enough pain. We need this thing to stop, we need to re-examine ourselves. For all this to happen, we need fresh elections in this country and fresh elections will come with new demands so that we reclaim our land,” the governance activist laments.

Changala regrets that the judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court, is littered with incompetent elements, save for one or two judges.

He says ConCourt judges must be shown the Republican Constitution and they, in turn, must proclaim their qualifications for Zambians to know whether their entry into the judiciary was properly done or “whether they are accessories to the crime of obtaining pecuniary interest.”

Changala, a good governance activist, argues that apprenticeship on the legal bench must not be allowed.

He made the remarks when he visited The Mast newspaper office in Lusaka.

“We have a judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court, which is littered with incompetent men and women, save for one or two judges. I’m reliably told they are doing job on training; that’s when they are trying to further their education to meet the constitutional standards which they should have met at the point of entry,” Changala said.

He added that the damage that ConCourt judges have done to the Constitutional Court was immense.

Changala noted that the judges have delivered questionable judgments and “they go home and sleep!”

“That’s unacceptable, that must be challenged. At an opportune time, the entire bench of the Constitutional Court, save for one or two judges, must be put on trial. They must be face trial!” Changala said.

“They must be shown the Constitution and they must show us their qualifications and see whether their entry into the judiciary was properly done or whether they are accessories to the crime of obtaining pecuniary interest in jobs which they do not qualify to hold.”

He also pointed out that Zambians must question the current behaviour of the judiciary where people trying to make an application get: “condemned to costs so that they fear to come back tomorrow.”

He regretted that chasing away people from justice was injustice in itself.

“Repelling people from seeking justice because you don’t know whether the matter is going to succeed or not…. Fred M’membe is the owner of The Post newspaper; he makes an application that he wants to be joined…But that application is thrown away and he is condemned with huge costs,” Changala lamented.

“That judge can’t say ‘I need that money because I need to be paid because he is paid.’ We must challenge the bench; it has become an accessory to injustice. They have become the law unto themselves and if you look at the judgments they are churning out of this same Constitutional Court, they are below par.”

He explained that merely being a PF supporter could not make a lawyer to automatically qualify to be a judge.

“Look at the failure rate at ZIALE! If people are failing at ZIALE and by attempting [for] 20 times he becomes a lawyer, surely you pick him and take him to the bench…Judges are a product of the legal fraternity. If the foundation is rotten, so shall be the structure that will come out,” he said.

“So, the Constitutional Court judges must be told that you are illegally occupying those offices until you prove that you qualify to hold those offices, and not qualifications obtained while they are there. No! What were their qualifications at the point of entry? Ask them in my name – I need to know.”

Changala argued that Zambia should not have judges doing: “job on training.”

“It’s not mechanics! You do not allow apprenticeship on the bench. You go to the bench because you are equal to the task,” Changala said, adding that the country is being torn apart now.

He indicated that President Edgar Lungu was an accomplice to the now defective judicial system.

“Look at the Law Association of Zambia as a body of lawyers! We are in this country where it’s now clearer than ever before that lawyers might be running some syndicate of some nature, again as an assault on justice,” Changala noted.

“The fees they are charging their clients, who happen to be visited by the State….”

He recalled that when they were fighting against the third term attempt by Frederick Chiluba, “we had lawyers who were offering legal service pro-bono because they believed in the cause.”

“We had the Nchito brothers; they could come and stand for us in cells, we had the Rodger Chongwes, Vincent Malambos of this world; they looked at the cause that is of public interest,” Changala observed, with consternation, that the lifestyles of today’s lawyers in the country was beyond any imagination.

“The only functional business enterprise, in the midst of poverty, is the legal fraternity. When I was a banker, the admirable people were accountants, engineers, architectures; people who are creative. Lawyers were below us because we didn’t have anything to do with them. That’s how Edgar Lungu started working for this ZCCM bus company, Mulungushi Travellers. He couldn’t open a law firm because there was nothing in the legal fraternity,” explained Changala.

“They all became company secretaries and assistant company secretaries, looking after the assets and interests of companies. [But] today they are littered all over the streets of our towns and country; they are competing with clinics and shebeens! It tells you [that] there is no value in their service! But they are reaping the people of Zambia. It’s a serious notorious syndicate, which must be looked at not by LAZ, the State but by the people of Zambia. Our lawyers are accessories to the diminishing rights and freedom of Zambians.”