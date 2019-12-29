Ex envoy calls for ‘elders’ ministry

ZAMBIA’S former high commissioner to Australia George Zulu says the government should create a ministry to look into the welfare of the elderly.

Speaking after he presented Christmas gifts to elderly people at Luangeni village where he hails from, Zulu said the elderly need a lot of assistance.

“I just wanted to mix and donate something to the elderly people at my village and there is no politics attached. This is my village and it’s just normal for me to visit and donate something,” he said. “I want the government not to forget the elderly people. If need be they should have a ministry for elders. The elderly people need to be looked after separately. Their needs are different from those of the Ministry of Community Services. There must be a ministry that takes care of those that have a short life.”

Zulu said in Australia there was a ministry responsible for elderly people called the Ministry for Veterans Affairs.

“If we create a ministry we can remove this aspect of elderly people being looked at as witches. In Africa everybody thinks that when you are an old person you are a witch because of the way we are being looked after,” he said. “We must change our attitudes towards the elders, we must take care of them so that they don’t look like witches because whenever they don’t have anything, they talk to themselves and they are neglected by even their own.”

Zulu said he had seen some people his age dyeing their hair, trying to be young but that they would never be young.

He said he was in Australia for close to three years and that he did not have time to be close to his people.

Zulu said before making the Christmas donation, he went to get consent from Paramount Chief Mpezeni.

“I believe that the elderly people are treasures that every person must treasure. We are all going to be where they are today. Most of them contributed positively to the growth of this country during their time but now they are neglected. When I heard that the government has this social cash transfer system to help the vulnerable I was very grateful but I was pained when the long handed citizens took away from that little that government and well-wishers put together to help them,” said Zulu.

Headman Luangeni said Zulu wanted to share his love to the elderly people at his village.

He thanked Zulu for the gesture and urged him to continue with such gestures.