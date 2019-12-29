Forest 70 ‘privatisation’ smells corruption-Harrington

William Harrington says Colonel Panji Kaunda must be commended for his decision to take the controversial “privatisation” of Chimutengo Forest Reserve Number 70 at Sinda in Eastern Province to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation.

Harrington, a former environment minister, insisted that the whole matter of Forest Number 70 smells of “blatant corruption” in which the ACC must show interest.

“Just as environmentalist Robert Chimambo and I have taken the matter of FR No. 27 to the proposed tribunal following our failure to get answers from Minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environment Ms Jean Kapata, Colonel Kaunda is fully justified in taking the Forest Number 70 to the ACC because he has failed to get answers from the Minister as well, as he is claiming,” Harrington said.

“I have great respect for Colonel Panji Kaunda from the time we served in Parliament in the mid-90s and I therefore have no doubt in my mind that he has no sinister motive, political or otherwise, but to ensure that FR No.70 which is a national asset is protected from greedy and selfish persons.”

Harrington said it was an illegality for anyone to claim ownership of a national forest reserve or game reserve.

He maintained that it was illegal to fence-off such an area to the exclusion of the local community who should benefit from it.

“As patriotic citizens, we must spare no effort in ensuring that national assets, including Forest No. 70, is not stolen by any one individual. My humble advise to Colonel Panji Kaunda is that he should ignore detractors who are engaged through ‘brown envelopes’ to disparage his efforts to seek justice in the public and national interest. We need more issue-based citizens such as Colonel Panji Kaunda if corruption and abuse of authority of office is to be contained in Zambia,” said Harrington.

Last week Colonel Panji reported the shielding of President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, over the alleged fencing of gazetted Forest Number 70 by Kapata and her permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba to the ACC.

In a letter dated December 17, 2019 addressed to the Anti-Corruption Commission director general, and filed with the Commission’s offices in Chipata, Colonel Kaunda stated that efforts to get Kapata and Yumba to act on the matter had proved futile, despite meeting and formally complaining to them.

“Early this year, we noticed that (the approximately 3790 hectares) Forest P70 also known as Chimutengo Forest in Sinda District is being fenced off. What was of interest to us was that the fencing had included a private farm allegedly owned by Miss Tasila Lungu, and gates had been erected at the entrances of both the private land and the main gate of the forest,” the letter read in part. “We made inquiries with the forest department in Chipata under whose jurisdiction the said forest falls. We wanted to know if permission was given and who had fenced off both properties,” Col Panji stated.

Col Panji further stated that at the time inquiries were made, no official permission had been issued by the Forestry Department on the said erection of the fence, and that efforts to stop the construction had been ignored, despite the officials failing to state publicly the name of the person behind the project.

“Through various press statements from Newslines, we hear it is allegedly Miss Tasila Lungu who owns this project, but up to today there is no official confirmation on the same,” the letter read in part. “In early October, we wrote to the Minister of Lands Jean Kapata seeking an explanation from the Ministry as to how the said had been fenced off which included a privately owned farm and also as to who was responsible for the project (copy attached).”