Headline Matters with Chambwa: Thank you

A day like today would certainly come; for me to thank everyone who deserves such. What is Headline Matters with Chambwa without its readers? It’s nothing! The day after tomorrow will be the last one for 2019 and then on Wednesday, we would be speaking of a new year, 2020. This God! The first ‘thank you’ goes to Him for keeping you and me alive.

This column started at the start of this year and the response, from you readers, has been awe-inspiring. Thank you to you all. To those who have been sending messages to 0977-238451, I’ve all your messages in my inbox and they keep me going. It doesn’t matter if you sent a message to commend or berate me for the topic I wrote about on this column; I’m particularly interested in genuinely thanking you for your response. What is writing for if it can neither enliven nor offend readers? Thank you!

Yes, I’ve all the messages you sent me and if it were not for newspaper space, I would have had them published here. But having them in my phone is more satisfying. Keep on texting me! I may not respond to your text messages but get it from me, they make me smile.

Then there are those of you who have liked Headline Matters with Chambwa on Facebook. Equally, you are inspiring tech-savvy human beings. High five! Invite others to like the page! But all I’m saying is thank you. Headline Matters keeps on growing, courtesy of you!

But support comes in different ways. Others opt to remain silent in their support. So, a big thank you to those of you who read Headline Matters, yet without texting or commenting on this column’s Facebook page. You’re not necessarily expected to comment, after all. But your loud/silent support is much appreciated. Continue reading Headline Matters in 2020, in every Sunday edition of The Mast. If there will be changes to the format of the column, you will be informed, valued readers.

This was to simply say thank you, my charming readers. Maybe I should organise a PARTE where we can celebrate? Lol! Whatever the case, I’m happily saying nasanta, nituumezi, nasakilili, natotela, ndalumba, ngwasakwilako and zikomo. It’s simply THANK YOU. What a year it has been! But here we are, proud and free, at least from a literature perspective. Compliments of the season, my readers and happy 2020. It will be a new and NEWS year for me!

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, ‘Headline Matters with Chambwa’