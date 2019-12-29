IT’S MUST WIN GAME – NKANA

[By Bright Tembo]

AFTER being humbled in the Kitwe Derby last weekend, Nkana seeks redemption today when they take on relegation threatened Nkwazi Football Club at Nkana stadium.

Manfred Chabinga will have more options to choose with the return of 2012 winning AfCON midfielder Chisamba Lungu, who has been out for six months due to injury.

According to Kalemba online publication, Kitwe Central Hospital declared him (Chisamba) fit after final examinations.

He has been training with the team for a long time now, so he brings back the depth in the team,” Nkana chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya said on Friday.

Also returning to Nkana Stadium is Tanzania international defender Hassan Ramadan after he was given permission to attend to his sick dad back home.

“It’s a very important game for the team. The boys know how important this game is to us. We have to get a result. The boys are ready,” Chabinga said.

Nkwazi have not beaten Nkana in Kitwe since the 1 nil back in November 2013.

Nkana, on the other hand, have made Nkana Stadium a tough place to visit for the Lusaka based sides and are unbeaten in nine games against Lusaka based sides since losing to Lusaka Dynamos on June 6, 2018.

Other fixtures to complete week 15 will be Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium at 15:00 hours.

With a record of three wins, two draws and only one loss in the last six games, Forest Rangers will be hopping to cause more upset to Chisi Mbewe drilled side who will be missing the services of Bruce Musakanya due to injury.

Meanwhile the game between Buildcon and Zesco United had been rescheduled to January 15, 2020 while the ZANACO Vs Kansanshi Dynamos encounter has been pushed to January29.