Lungu is entangled in a tribal syndrome, says Chifita

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s decision to drop Kaizar Zulu as his political advisor is long overdue, says UPND Central Province chairman Albert Chifita.

And Chifita says President Lungu is entangled in a tribal syndrome, unknowingly or knowingly, when it comes to appointing individuals to senior government positions.

In a statement, Chifita noted that Kaizar Zulu’s continued bad behaviour both in private and public life had been demeaning the Office of the President.

He charged that ever since he was appointed political advisor to the President, Zulu had been putting the Presidency into disrepute.

“Ever since he was appointed political advisor to the President, Kaizar Zulu had been engaging in activities not befitting the office of the presidential political advisor…. His unbecoming behaviour both in private and public has perpetuating been demeaning the Office of the President, perpetually putting the Presidency in disrepute,” Chifita stated. “So we welcome the decision to drop Kaizar Zulu as political advisor to the President. In fact, President Edgar Lungu’s decision to drop Kaizar Zulu as his political advisor is long overdue. The Zambian people have been wondering why it had taken so long for the Head of State to take action against Kaizar when the man had been engaging in activities that were bringing his name in disrepute. The dent that Kaizar Zulu has left on the Presidency is irreparable.”

Chifita said Zambians were still sceptical about the decision to drop Zulu from his government position.

“We expect the Zambia Police, under Kakoma Kanganja, and other law enforcement agencies to be above board, arrest, charge, and prosecute Kaizar for seemingly coming in conflict with the law while he served as political advisor to President Edgar Lungu. That’s when we will believe that he was genuinely dropped from that position. Maybe the Head of State had agreed with him in confidence that ‘let me drop you to create an impression to members of the public that after all you under me and you cannot prove to be untouchable.’ For now the Zambia citizens are sceptical about this decision,” Chifita said.

And Chifita advised newly appointed political advisor to the President Chris Zumani Zimba to execute his duties diligently.

“Our considered expectation, as UNPD in Central Province, is that he should discharge his duties diligently, in a professional manner without partisan political interest. His office is of a civil servant, and we expect him to be just that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chifita accused the Patriotic Front leadership of appointing civil servants and chief executive officers in quasi government institutions on tribal lines.

“The appointment of district commissioners, permanent secretaries, and chief executive officers in parastatal companies and university chancellors in public universities leaves much to be desired. Most individuals occupying those positions are from Muchinga, Eastern, Northern and Luapula provinces. Does this mean that only people that come from those provinces are wise and intelligent? The appointing authority has been appointing senior civil servants on tribal lines,” charged Chifita. “President Edgar Lungu is entangled in a tribal syndrome, unknowingly or knowingly, when it comes to appointing individuals to senior government positions. These tribal appointments are not only saddening; but frightening. In fact I am in the process of compiling names of permanent secretaries in this current government and where they hail from to prove my point.”