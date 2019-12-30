End of year critical conversation with the President

Phone rings in the President’s office at State House.

Secretary: Hello, the Secretary to the President, who is calling?

Me: The Village Author, Can I speak to the President please.

Secretary: Who? The Village Author! Give me your real name Sir.

Me: That is my real name. These days you can adopt any name. You have heard of 50 cents or Jamie Foxx or MetaWorld Peace or Prince who at one time just had a sign as his name etc. Thus my name is The Village Author.

Secretary: Ok, Sir, let me put you to Mr Kaizar Zulu before you speak to the President.

Me: Kaizar Zulu, is he still there? I thought and unknowing Zambians thought he was terminated.

Secretary: Kaizar Zulu is still very much around. Did you read any letter of termination? Did you read any letter from Kaizar Zulu or any statement from him? Zambians are easily fooled. Do you think the President can terminate one who enabled him to stay in State House? Be real Sir. He is much, much around.

Me: I suspected so. Many think about this thing didn’t sound reasonable. The usual protocol and communications were not followed. So there will be two people receiving the same salary at taxpayers’ expense. I don’t mean to rub it in but aren’t these fellows both from Eastern Province? Don’t put me through to Kaizar Zulu. I want to speak to the President himself.

Secretary: ok sir, here is the President.

Me: Thank you Mr President for agreeing to speak to me. I will be very quick Sir. These are just end of year ruminations on my part. I will run them through then you can answer them at the end.

The President: very well. What is your name again?

Me: The Village Author.

President: I like speaking to villagers. They are so innocent and accommodating no matter where they come from. I wish all Zambians were like that.

Me: That is true and that is why most independence developments have escaped the villagers and village life. They are too accommodating. Three quarters of developments are centred in urban areas and within urban areas, these developments escape where villagers live like Kanyama and are concentrated on Kabulonga, Ibex etc. We ought to change that.

President: you may be right about that. I haven’t thought about it.

Me: Mr President, I hear Kaizar Zulu is just redeployed. He wasn’t fired. The usual protocol was not followed and you can answer at the end.

Mr President some people have urged you to terminate the current replacement because he was critical of you. But this new fellow, he is also from the East. Now how many appointments have you made from the East and Northern part of the country? Mr President people fear talking about these things but villagers like me don’t fear at all. If they were not true, I wouldn’t ask you. Mr President, I read all the papers every day and I see and do content analysis of all the appointments reported and over three quarters are from Eastern and Northern. I can tabulate them for you. Are you the Tribalist-in-Chief?

I have nothing personally against Mr Zimba. He is qualified but I am asking you why you only appoint people from two regions. Not all the time but mainly. The record is there.

By the way Mr President, you know Mandela about Buthelezi as his Minister of Home Affairs despite Mr Buthelezi’s belligerence against Mandela. He gave him a sensitive position to learn and to unite the nation. And it worked. You are on solid ground Mr President. Obama appointed opponents to think tanks to advise him.

Now Mr President, you heard about this Mbewe who went on foot to Livingstone protesting alleged tribalism. Why didn’t he march to State House and meet you instead? Or marched to Chipata or Kasama. GBM has declared Northern Province as a no-go zone for a certain party and presumably certain tribes. Mbewe should have marched there.

Mr President, with GBM declaring as he did, why did you appoint him as deputy director of election mobilisation knowing that what was declared was incitement to political genocide or tribal genocide and is a crime against humanity? Will you take responsibility if genocide occurs?

Mr President what is your vision about the debt situation in Zambia? We need a presidential statement on this. We need a presidential statement on Zesco blackouts as well.

Now Mr President, how about the ConCourt decision on ministers paying back. Has the government and you in particular been playing with the ConCourt? I know you were classmates with the President of the ConCourt and with Prof. Munalula but disobeying a court order this long is unseemly. Even Trump obeys court orders.

Mr President, in your heart of hearts, you know you are not qualified to run for office for a third term. You know courts make mistakes or otherwise. There is huge literature on that and we can talk about it.

And lastly for now, about corruption; what are you going to do about it? The evidence is massive from your own state institutions like FIC, Auditor General’s reports, etc and you know that legally any government minister who is accused like some ministers were, should have been suspended. But you kept them. Why?

I have spoken enough for now. Please answer and then we will go to the next segment.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches law in university. These thoughts are free and have nothing to do with his institutional affiliations.