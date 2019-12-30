Govt must restore students’ meal allowances – ZANEC

THE Zambia National Education Coalition says 2019 has been a year of mixed experiences around the performance of the education sector.

And ZANEC executive director George Hamusunga says the government must restore the meal allowance for students.

In an interview, Hamusunga said there had been not much improvement in the education sector in 2019 and the biggest fear was the lack of hope for improvement in 2020.

He however noted some positive developments in 2019, which include the launch of the Education and Skills Sector Plan, which operationalises the education commitments in the 7th National Development Plan.

He said this plan had been in draft form since 2016 and ZANEC had been pushing for a long time to guide the ministry’s priorities in the sector as well as guide the annual budgets for the ministry.

Hamusunga said another positive thing was the holding of examinations that had no incidences of malpractice like in 2018.

“And this didn’t happen by accident. After the 2018 exams that were characterised by malpractices and suspension of some exams, the Ministry of Education consulted stakeholders and we sat and agreed on how we were going to ensure that the 2019 exams do not have any malpractices. And of the policies that were agreed, we are happy that three of those policy decisions were implemented during the 2019 exams. One of them is that of ensuring that all the exams are written within one month because that would reduce the cost of keeping the examiners in the field as well as reduce the cost of providing security to the exams as well we reduce the chances of people accessing the papers,” he said. “Another policy measure that was implemented in 2019 was the fact that the exams were delivered in zonal centres in urban areas. Instead of delivering them in schools, they were delivered to zonal centres and schools went to collect the papers on the day of writing the exam. So some schools did not have access to the papers until the day of writing, especially in urban areas who were the culprits for malpractices except this was not possible for rural areas.”

He said the other thing that improved was the fact that the packaging of the exams was improved.

“The way the 2019 exams were packaged, it was very easy for someone to know that they had been tampered with because of a lot of security features that were put when unpacking them but previously, the packaging was not very strict and it was very difficult to detect that papers were tampered with,” he said.

Hamusunga said apart from the positive developments, there were a lot of challenges that continued in the sector like the non-employment of teachers that were earmarked for employment.

He said this has had an impact in terms of teacher, pupil ratio in schools because every year the attrition rate or the loss of teachers due to things like resignations, promotion to management positions or death was always higher than 5,000 per year.

“So even the number we recruit at the rate of 2,000 is nothing compared to how many teaches we are losing on an annual basis due to various factors,” he said.

Hamusunga said another problem was that for the first time, schools had the lowest funding levels ever experienced maybe due to the policy pronouncement on the reduction of school fees that parents were supposed to pay.

“You may wish to know that the major financiers of our schools were the parents now government decided to come up with the policy that reduces parental contribution towards schools when in fact government itself does not fund the schools so much. What we were expecting was that they were going to increase the funding to mitigate on the loss of income in the schools resulting from the reduction of school fees but that did not happen so most schools were operating almost without money and we have some schools, for instance, up to now that have not received funding, especially some community schools,” he said.

He said the other major challenge has been the hunger.

“You know when we talk about hunger, people think of parents now in hunger peak periods, pupil absenteeism increases and we have in our few schools in rural areas where we have been, we have seen high reduction in the number of children attending school due to hunger. This is well pronounced in all the schools where we don’t have the school feeding programme and this is what we are saying that it should be mandatory for government to declare all schools, especially in rural areas as schools that should benefit from the school feeding programme because it does not only affect attendance, it affects also their ability to pass the exams,” he said.

“So we have seen a lot of reduction in that case and we are saying even this relief food they take to parents, we were expecting that those schools should be considered by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit so that they can be preparing meals for the children so that they can attract them to attend school. We have shared these concerns with the ministry and our hope is that they are going to follow them up.”

Hamusunga said the most depressing thing that happened to the education sector 2019 was the announcement of the 12.4 per cent allocation to the sector in the 2020 budget.

He said the share of the education budget between 2015 and 2020 dropped by 39 per cent.

“And slowly what we are seeing is that the budget is catering for only personal emoluments and administrative costs because as we speak the 2020 [education] budget, 91 per cent of it is going towards the payment of teachers’ salaries, the remaining nine per cent will not be released because the performance of the education budget is never 100 per cent. So they may release maybe six per cent out of the remaining nine per cent and that six per cent five per cent of is already earmarked for infrastructure. There is nothing you can do as you know the current government is very heavy on building infrastructure that people can see what they are doing as opposed to investing in service delivery,” he said.

“Overall, there has been not much improvement in 2019 and the biggest fear is that we do not have hope for improvement in 2020 especially that the Ministry of Education, unlike other ministries, does not benefit from money that the cooperating partners are putting into the sector. They can hardly survive especially at the ministry, so we are saying that if Parliament does not approve a supplementary fund to support the education sector in 2020, even important things like exams will be difficult to undertake. Problems will be more prominent for everyone to see.”

Hamusunga said he expects the Ministry of Education to address all issues and financial issues with donors resulting from the mismanagement of funding at the ministry so that the donors start supporting the ministry directly.

He said ZANEC was also hoping the government would establish an education levy for education.

“We are hoping that government creates a levy that will support financing of the sector. We’re also hopeful that the government will double the number of teachers to be recruited both for early childhood education and primary and secondary education. We are also hoping at tertiary education, the government will restore the meal allowances for the students. We are against the removal. They must understand that currently there is hunger. They are given 100 per cent bursary because they come from poor families. So they need to give them meal allowances. For tertiary education, that will be our major advocacy issue for 2020. If their parents qualify for relief food, the children qualify as well. Food is a basic human need and we hear that students are missing lessons to go and do piece work to make money for food. This is not good for the students,” he said.

He said there was need for an emergency action plan for addressing quality.

“We feel that the quality issues has reached alarming levels in the education sector. If we can talk about five per cent of grade seven being able to read…reading in English is fundamental because all the other subjects need reading. The exams are set in English. Government needs a short-term emergency plan to address the quality of education at primary level in order for our children not to just be in school for nothing. We can help with this so that donors can help,” he said.

Hamusunga said there was need to change management in school because results were good where there were good managers.

He said there was also need to design programmes for children that were slow learners./SM