Mutapa welcomes Power win

[By Bright Tembo]

IN-FORM Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says Saturday’s one-nil win over second placed Napsa Stars was not enough for his side but he is happy to get the three points.

The Kitwe giants, who spent almost half of the start of the season in the relegation zone, only to see a turnaround following the arrival of Mutapa and his long-time assistant Masautso Tembo have now gone five games without a loss.

A win for Napsa Stars would have seen the pensioners top the Super League with 34 points, but that was not to be after Frederick Mulambia’s 23rd minute goal for Dynamos.

Mutapa described the match as tough, saying his side restricted Napsa’s strikers to long range shots.

“We knew Silavwe, Barnwell, Sikombe if we gave them chance they were going to hurt us. But I think we did enough not make them do the runs into the box and I think they were restricted and I think we had about countless one-on-one chances with their goalkeeper which we couldn’t score,” he said.

“[We are] happy with the points but not happy with the score line because we had clear-cut chances and now the only secret is to win games and we are working very hard and you could see the guys are playing very good football.”

However, Napsa Stars coach Muhammad Fathi said the loss was not fair.

“I think the game wasn’t fair for us to lose today given a red card but I don’t like talking about what happened during the game but what I can say we have to focus in our next game and they are still coming back to Lusaka, we know what we will do to them,” he said.

Asked where he thought his team got it wrong, Fathi said “certain issues” played a role in his side’s loss.

“I think there are a lot of issues. It’s not my players. I appreciate my players, they did their best today but there are certain issues happening in the ground. I’m not interested with what happens in the ground but it’s out of football and it shouldn’t be in football. Anyway we lost the game on paper and we have to focus on the next game,” said Fathi.

The win has seen Power Dynamos maintain seventh place on 23 points after 14 games and just two points off the top four position.

In Saturday’s other fixtures, Green Eagles thrashed KYSA 6-1 in Kabwe.

The win saw Eagles go third on 27 points.

Kabwe Warriors beat Lusaka Dynamos 4-2 while Nakambala Leopards had a narrow one-nil victory over Mufulira Wanderers.