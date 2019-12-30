Mwakapila calls for national women’s league

[By Bright Tembo]

SHEPOLOPOLO and Green Baffalloes midfielder Mary Mwakapila has called for a national women’s league in order to improve women’s football in the country.

Mwakapila said putting teams in different divisions would also help bring competition in women’s football.

In a WhatsApp group named Zambia Women’s Football comprising several women’s teams, players, coaches, club officials and journalists, Mwakapila discussed how women’s football can be developed.

Her concerns follows the ‘cricket’ score lines coming from both the Copperbelt FAZ Women’s league and Lusaka FAZ women’s league.

“Indeni has played two games and has 48 goals in two games, same as (Red Arrows), similarly Green Buffaloes, same will happen when we meet such teams (again). Hence when you try to advertise this on the media nobody gets interested. At the end of the day they think we are just playing around meanwhile there’s just a very big gap between the teams in the league,” she stated. “I personally feel categorising the teams will truly help. At the end of this season I am seeing some teams not winning any game and how do you encourage them to continue?

“Thirdly within the same teams that’s where you expect players to play for national teams and when they are left out none of them wanna understand that they are not yet there, why because these players feel they have made it when they play against experienced players.

“Every coach wants to see their players carry the flag but when the standard of play is not yet baked and cooked, it will be difficult.”

She added that having a competitive league will help in bringing hard work in players.

“Having a higher competitive league will help us players to be consistent and hardworking always. There will be no time to relax because each game that would come will give each and every player headache,” posted.

Mwakapila said once a strong league is in place the national team will not have any challenges.

“A strong and competitive league eases the challenges at national level as well. We are in week 3 with about 15 players already top scorers,” noted Mwakapila.

FAZ WOMEN’S LUSAKA LEAGUE

WEEK 3 FIXTURES

Kafue Celtic 1-1 Cabana Stars

(Lydia Hamaninga // Precious Malama)

Luyando Foundation 7-1 Football Chance (Vector Queens)

( Evarine S Katongo x3, Matildah Muluka x2, Elessy Chilandula, Natasha Mulenga // Bupe Banda)

Red Arrows 25-0 Mapani Queens

(Mary Wilombe x6, Ochumba x5, Prisca Chilufya x4, Mary Mambwe x2, Aliness Phiri x2, Elizabeth Nachivula x2, Maiwase x2, Mary Mulenga, Milika Limwanya)

National Assembly 4-0 Progress Sports

(Felistus Phiri x2, Donaria Simaundu x2)

Pataaki 0-2 Nkwazi Queens

(Xiomala Mapepe x2)