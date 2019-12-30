Only foolish citizens continue respecting fools – Chishimba

UNITED Progressive Party president Saviour Chishimba says only foolish citizens will continue to respect fools.

Chishimba said for 55 years, Zambians have become victims of misapplying “umucinshi” (honour/respect) and foolish rulers have taken advantage of this.

“When rulers steal and clearly misgovern the country, as the present case, they do not deserve respect. Only foolish citizens will continue to respect fools! I am fully aware that the level of functional illiteracy in Zambia is very high. When the truth is told in the language it must be told we think it’s insulting,” he noted. “To be clear, an insult is, ‘to say or do something that offends somebody’ (Oxford Dictionary). When thieves take offence for exposing their stupidity and corruption, I have no apologies to make! An idiot is, ‘a very stupid person’ (ibid), A stupid person is, ‘showing a lack of thought or good judgement’ (ibid). A fool, ‘a person who you think behaves or speaks in a way that lacks intelligence or good judgement’. Let it be very very clear: I restate that the current recycled hijackers of PF are the most foolish rulers ever in the history of Zambia! I will be speaking again in the next few days.”