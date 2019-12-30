PF and Lungu preoccupied with 2021, says Kambwili

MWEBANTU; ba Lungu mwalaipaya abantu; abantu bacula, kwateni uluse, pleads opposition NDC president Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili, the former Roan PF member of parliament, says the PF should stop mobilising people that have lost hope.

He said the PF’s insistence that the economy was doing well had caused a lot of misery on the people.

Kambwili was speaking at a press briefing at his Luanshya residence on Sunday.

He stressed that PF was preoccupied with winning the 2021 general elections.

“The problems we have now in the country is that PF and President Lungu are more occupied with 2021. We don’t need politics. We have concentrated too much on politicking,” he said.

“Where we have reached, if not careful, we’ll fall into a point of no return. We may find ourselves in a situation of Zimbabwe. To come out of this crisis, we need a concerted effort and serious reflection on the kind of politics.”

He said his heart bled at how Zambians were suffering.

“But they are busy refusing that we are not in a crisis. If we are not in a crisis, why do we see people suffer? Five hours of load-shedding and you are refusing that we are not in a crisis. Those in leadership are not looking at solutions,” Kambwili said. “They are just interested in finding ways of winning the 2021 elections, which is dangerous. Finding ways of only to remain in power is dangerous.”

He said President Lungu should “switch gears” from the 2021 elections to finding solutions to the suffering Zambians.

“President Edgar Lungu, honestly, can you switch gears from winning the 2021 elections to solve the problems the country is facing. You were not elected to plan for 2021 but for working and finding solutions for the people. The problem we have is that the PF, the President have preoccupied [themselves] with winning the 2021 elections,” Kambwili explained.

He emphasised that the PF should stop membership mobilisation and focus on addressing issues affecting Zambians.

“Two years before elections, PF begins political mobilisation; we need economic mobilisation. There is no handout that can change the poverty of the country. What the Zambian people need is not handouts of mealie meal from Bowman Lusambo,” Kambwili said.

“People need jobs. President Lungu, I beg you in a humble voice to stop this thinking of winning elections. Solve the problems of the nation; we are in serious crisis.”

Kambwili noted that President Lungu had made a lot of mistakes and that the country had now become a laughing stock in the region.

He argued that President Lungu could not talk about salary reduction when even beverages at State House were provided for free.

“He makes a directive of 20 per cent salary reduction without following the law! The President is fed by the State, clothes bought by the State [and] he does not even know where his salary goes. The President does not even need a salary. Zambians do not even need a reduction in salaries. Everything, including beverages at State House, is paid for by the State,” he explained.

Kambwili appealed to the President to stop ministers from moving about Zambia, almost without purpose.

“Let the DCs work and give feedback. We are in the campaign gear, hence neglected the suffering of the people. PF has been destroyed and my heart bleeds. We suffered and used our personal money to build the PF which is abused by Lusambo and Dora Siliya of the MMD,” Kambwili lamented.

“PF is losing popularity every day. New Year, the President gives Zambians a gift of fuel hike and Zesco increased tariffs! Tariffs should be increased gradually. Mwebantu (colleagues) ba Lungu mwalaipaya abantu (Mr Lungu, you’ll kill people), abantu bacula (People have s suffered).”

He advised the government to temporarily suspend duty on fuel.

“Remove fuel levy! It was introduced for road maintenance. Toll gates are there for roads to be maintained. Look, the prices of mealie meal will be K200 next year,” Kambwili said.

He wondered how the PF could start mobilising a hopeless population for electoral reasons.

“Stop this story of mobilisation! You can’t mobilise people that have lost hope. You are just wasting time! Just lift up the living standards of the people,” urged Kambwili.