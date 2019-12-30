Politicians have eyes but do not see, have ears but do not hear, says Silumbe

LEADERSHIP Movement president Dr Richard Silumbe says Zambia today faces a leadership crisis.

Dr Silumbe said politicians have eyes but do not see, have ears but do not hear.

He said corruption had consumed them all.

“Our cherished values of patriotism and love for the people have been thrown away. We see outrageously high interest rates, which should never have been allowed to go unpunished in any state, now part and parcel of the banks and all financial systems in Zambia. And this is where the destruction of production begins: a common Zambian cannot afford a loan to start a business,” he said.

“This destruction is wreaked by these colonialist theories of economics that have been adopted by politicians, and moreover by the madness of a taxation policy which has given years of tax breaks and tax holidays to foreign investors, while blood sacking the local entrepreneur to death.”

Dr Silumbe said mining companies had bloomed and blossomed at the expense of Zambians.

He said mines had ripped massive profits in selling out Zambia’s copper and other raw materials, traded at London Metal Exchange in the UK, with very little (income) returned to Zambia, if any.

“Common sense says: when you export raw materials, you export jobs out of the country. We see the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) indiscriminately fishing out revenues from our struggling local businesses and traders as if they were fishing with a mosquito net, yet they leave foreign businesses and mining companies with billions of kwacha of unpaid tax,” he said.

“Local employees and poor workers have not been spared; and now due to a collapsing economy, falling value of kwacha and prolonged load-shedding, we are witnessing how community upon community is collapsing, how hundreds of thousands gradually being driven to despair, are losing their livelihood; and how year after year, thousands of local businesses are drying out and getting bankrupt.”

Dr Silumbe said now the army of unemployed Zambians begins to grow in the streets.

“One thousand, ten thousand, hundred thousand, one million, two million, three million, four million; today the number might actually lie between four and five million. This is what Zambia looks like today! And this destruction and ruin of our nation has continued for years. The only question is: for how much longer?” he said.

Dr Silumbe said the Zambia must be rebuilt from top to bottom, just as it was destroyed by politicians from top to bottom.

“That is our programme, as Leadership Movement (LM)! As LM, we are not politicians, and we don’t need politicians, they are all talk – no action; they failed us yesterday, they have failed us today, and they will fail us tomorrow! We need reformers,” he said.

“In the LM programme, a number of great tasks tower before us. We do not under-estimate the challenges ahead because we know that the resurrection of the Zambian nation is not a question of a few days. The resurrection of the Zambian nation is a question of recovering the inner strength and health of the Zambian People. And this recovery begins with the Zambian youths.”

He said Zambia’s founding fathers did their part, and gave a great gift of independence.

“What great gifts are we going to deliver to future generations? The LM is in a mission to build a great Zambia that we will leave to future generations. And a great Zambia starts with having great youthful leaders. As LM, we will recruit millions of youths for jobs in 2021 to undertake the unprecedented massive development Africa has never seen before because we know that it’s the energy of the youths that has carried all great nations to greatness,” he said.

“With the energy of the youths, we will cultivate our land and produce food in every district state farm; we will produce food until hunger and poverty become the thing of the past. There will be jobs in 2021! With the energy of the youths, we will replant trees at home, along the streets, and in all bare land; we will replant trees until droughts and climate change are the thing of the past. There will be jobs in 2021.”

Dr Silumbe said with the energy of the youths, the party would sweep the streets, pave roads and unblock drainages.

“With the energy of the youths, we will restock wild-animals, impalas, giraffes and zebras, in city parks, in forest reserves, and in every 100-metre square private land of the highways; we will restock wild-animals until we make Zambia the first choice destination for tourism. There will be jobs in 2021! Rise up! Dust yourselves up! Roll up your sleeves and begin to work! Zambia shall be great!” said Dr Silumbe.