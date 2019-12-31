I am not bitter, says dismissed Kasolo

CHANDA Kasolo says he is not bitter.

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect terminated the contract for information permanent secretary Kasolo.

In an interview, Kasolo said State House messengers delivered the letter dismissing him from employment around 20:00 hours on Sunday.

“It’s just a dismissal letter wishing me well, no reasons given but of course I have a very good idea but I am not a person to be bitter; I don’t believe in the past,” Kasolo said.

Asked on how he received his dismissal, Kasolo said ” Oh no, but of course it’s disappointing; you think you are doing a fairly good job with dedication and loyalty then something like this comes, you feel so bad and ask yourself to say hey why but for me I am very grateful to ECL.”

Kasolo said he was grateful to have served in government for eight years and that he was in his third contract.

“I am grateful to my late cousin who made my initial appointment and then ECL who reappointed me,” he said.

On the next move, Kasolo said farming but hoped something would come up.

He said he would retire when he will die.