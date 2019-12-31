Kaluba trims U-17 side

UNDER-17 women national team coach Kangwa Kaluba has trimmed his provisional squad to 28 ahead of next month’s FIFA 2020 World Cup qualifier against Namibia.

According to FAZ, Kaluba has been running the players through their paces for a week now with the initial list having had 34 girls.

Zambia will be away to Namibia on the weekend January 10-12 while the return leg will be on January 24-26.

Winner between Zambia and Namibia will play South Africa who are on bye.

There will be one more round after the first round before Africa’s representatives to the 2020 FIFA World Cup are decided.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Beauty Muchahabali (Yasa Girls), Chiteta Munsaka (Musport-Choma), Magret Chileshe (Chipata Girls-Chipata) (DEFENDERS) Martha Kitila Banda (Busa-Lusaka), Patrica Mumba (Pataki Girls-Lusaka), Jane Mulenga (Rockets-Livingstone), Esther Siafunko (Choma Warriors-Choma), Margret Yambe (Lusaka Foundation – Lusaka), Dorica Malunga (OYDC-Lusaka)

MIDFIELDERS

Shelly Masumo, Gloria Maweta Chilenga, Esther Banda (Busa-Lusaka), Memory Musonda, Marian Nyirenda (Chawama Academy- Lusaka), Blessed Mwaba (Rockets-Livingstone), Joyce Chisiza (Lusaka Foundation – Lusaka)

STRIKERS

Mary Phiri (Liso Girls-Lusaka), Niza Njobvu (Queens Academy-Kabwe), Edah Lungu (Ever Green-Ndola), Florence Kasonde (Yasa Fc – Lusaka), Tisilile Lungu (Kafue Celtic Girls – Kafue), Precious Nsama (Solwezi Academy – Solwezi), Tefeonga Munene – Luyando F C-Lusaka), Mulemwa Phiri (Livingstone Academy – L/Stone), Comfort Selemani (Solwezi Academy- Solwezi) Mutinta Hatembo (Police Doves Queens – Solwezi), Cindy Banda (Blessing Academy – Lusaka.