Kambwili counsels aide on marriage

CHISHIMBA Kambwili at the weekend refrained from discussing politics and instead took to marriage counselling as he attended the wedding ceremony of his private secretary Fabian Mutale in Ndola.

Mutale, fondly known as Sata 1 in political circles, wedded Bernadette Mukuka.

Kambwili, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was guest of honour at the wedding reception at Fatmols Lodge.

The former Roan PF member of parliament said marriage was a wonderful institution in which partners should live together in unity.

He told the couple that marriage was a joyous experience because it was ordained by God.

“To start with, I want to appreciate the parents to the groom and the bride… the work that you have done to raise these children for them to marry today, it is not simple. Because a lot of people here, they also desire to get married in this manner. Other parents also wish their children to get married in the same way. This is a best example to many people here,” Kambwili said. “To the bride and the groom, what you have entered in today is not a small union. This is marriage that you should live in until death separates you. Me, I have been married for 28 years with my wife ba Mwamba, no divorce. Fabian, this is your wife. She is part of your body. Keep her well.”

He encouraged the couple to love and respect each other and resolve their problems together.

“Ichupo mutembo, ufinina konse konse. The way you will be receiving relatives from your bride’s side, that is the way you should also receive your relatives as well. If you don’t want your marriage to last, you should be listening to your sisters. The people who make a marriage not to last are your brothers and sisters. Even you, Mrs Chewe, if you want to follow what your brothers and sisters are telling you, your marriage will not last. Because when you met as boyfriend and girlfriend, your relatives were not there,” he said.

Kambwili advised them to seek guidance from their marriage counsellors whenever they encountered problems.

“Keep your marriage. These days the world is in dismay, people are getting married today and tomorrow they divorce. There is nothing in the marriage that you can fail to sort out. If you have a problem in the house, don’t go and narrate to your sister or your mother,” advised Kambwili.

And Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi congratulated the new couple on their marriage.

He urged the couple to allow the Spirit of God to be the centre of their marriage.

Ng’ambi highlighted that Fabian was a well behaved man he had known for a long time.

Earlier, Fabian and Bernadette exchanged vows at Bethel City Church International before a handful of family and friends.

The couple later got on a white chariot and led a colourful wedding procession to Fatmols Lodge.

Several PF and NDC members witnessed the occasion.