Lungu is a joker – Chifire

THE Southern Africa Network Against Corruption says President Edgar Lungu has run out of ideas and has no answers to Zambia’s economic problems.

Commenting on President Lungu’s announcement that he would be cutting his salary and that of his Cabinet by between 15 and 20 per cent to cushion the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, SANAC director Gregory Chifire asked the President to first return all the monies he and his cronies had acquired through bribery, theft and corruption.

Chifire said President Lungu’s admission that he had “no vision” had started manifesting itself through the economic performance.

“This President is a joker. Who does he think he is fooling? How will this so-called directive lead to the reduction in fuel, mealie-meal or electricity tariffs? He’s playing to the gallery. Lungu must first start by returning all the monies he and his cronies have acquired through bribery, theft and corruption. He must also auction the Gulfstream [presidential jet], fire corrupt ministers and other public officers, thereby closing the illicit financial leakage in his government,” Chifire said. “We all know that President Lungu only had just about K10 million in both assets and cash in 2015, but just within a few months of becoming President in 2016, he was worth more than K23 million – more than double. Going by these figures, by now he must be worth more than K80m. Let him return this money, then we can start talking.”

He said President Lungu’s salary cut had no bearing as he had no bills to pay.

“Lungu has run out of ideas. He has no answers to the economic problems. Even if he cut the salaries by 80 per cent, he will not suffer. He has no bills to pay. If anything, both him and his ministers have amassed so much wealth from corruption that they can survive even without salary,” he said. “They have stolen from the sales of mukula, black Lechwes and bribes from construction projects. Mr Lungu is a ‘chimbwi no plan’. He said it himself and his ‘no vision’ stance has started manifesting itself through the economic performance.”

Chifire, in exile, wondered why President Lungu was still in office following his failure to manage the country.

“To be honest, I don’t understand why Lungu is clinging on to power. The man has failed. If Lungu truly loved Zambia and her people, the most honourable thing to do was to resign, call for early elections. But the man wants to finish all the resources, milk the country dry. He is selfish, self-centered and egocentric,” Chifire said. “He seriously needs counselling. He is plunging the country into further woes. He has made our people become prey to famine, violence, pestilence, disease and extreme penury.”

He said the salary cut was just a political gimmick to fool the people but noted that Zambians were too smart for President Lungu.

“If anything, who knows his actual salary and allowances? Tomorrow he will create endless trips and still make more than what he claims he has cut. What a joke of a President. This directive is comedy of the year, he’s the comedian of the century,” said Chifire.