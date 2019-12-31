Mulling Over Art: ZAOU releases 6th stream of Fine Art Students

Friday the 13th of December marked the last day of a four-year academic journey for 14 Bachelor of Fine Arts students at the Zambian Open University. Held at the Lusaka National Museum, it culminated in what is now called the Fourth Year Undergraduate Fine Arts Expo, an annual event.

In the first two weeks of December, the 4th year students are assessed for the quality of their artworks, oral presentation, individual display standards, process of art development in terms of sketches, portfolio (a folder in which they put their artworks from the beginning of their course) and a collective “group expo” standard, all of which carry marks and are graded individually.

At this point, as part of their theoretical component, they are also expected to submit three bound copies of a long paper (thesis) featuring research that they have been working on over the past months. Upon successful examination, the outgoing students are earmarked for graduation in September 2020.

Themed “Kutooka” (Light, Ulubuto, Liseli, Mumuni, Nyali, Kutoma, Kyeya) the display features hundreds of works including sculptures, paintings, drawings and various handicrafts. As might be expected in such a display the artistic themes vary from classwork such as live figure drawing, still life, doodles, abstract works, and imaginative compositions.

Addressing the guests at the Expo opening, Derrick Mumba a ZAOU Fine Arts students’ representative and teacher from Kaonga Primary School in Mazabuka appealed to both the guest of honour representing government Dr Ndonyo, the Principal Education Standards Officer in Charge of Special Education (HQ) and Dr Chungu Mwila, the Dean ZAOU School of Business respectively.

“We have gathered here, not to celebrate the completion of our four-year programme. But rather to witness the commissioning, of yet another finely groomed and nurtured crop of artists into society. As a saying goes, and I quote; “The finishing point of a caterpillar’s journey marks the starting point of a butterfly’s journey.” End of quote. Guest of honour sir, this event marks the beginning of our mission which is intended to, ‘Correct the National Anomaly,” he stated.

“It was initiated some ten (10) years ago by Mr William B. Miko who is popularly known as ‘Big Brother’ by most of the students who pass through his hands. He devised this philosophical concept upon realising that a lot of things were being done in an unacceptable manner, such as the promoting of non-qualified persons in the field of arts, as heads of the Arts departments, especially in the education sector. As you might wish to know sir, 85.7 per cent of the graduands today, are teachers coming from various districts across the country,” continued Mumba.

Mumba argued that the Fine Arts Department at ZAOU had suffered setbacks over the years due to lack of facilities such as lecture theatres and permanent studio spaces where most of the practical works are supposed to be conducted.

“The Vice Chancellor Sir, we wish to put our request on your table, Sir/Madam, kindly consider expediting art studio infrastructure and introducing a Master’s programme in the Fine Arts as there are a number of graduands wishing to go beyond the (BA) degree programme,” stated Mumba in part.

The full list of the class of 2016 is: Imasiku Aongola from Kaoma Secondary School, Suwilanji Banda from Chaminuka Lodge in Lusaka, Chanda Mulenga from Anoya Zulu Secondary School in Chipata, Victor Chiputa from Kasama Boys Secondary School, Grace Kabwita from Ikawa Day Secondary School in Muchinga Province, Gloria Kutauka from Lukulu Primary School, Comfort Lumbeta from Helen Kaunda Secondary Girls School in Kitwe, Albert Mulenga from Shikoswe Secondary School in Kafue, Future Mulumbi from Michael Chilufya Sata Secondary School in Isoka, Annastasia Nkonde from Chitoshi Day Secondary School in Northern Province, Vincent Sangungula from Nswanakudya Day School in Mwinilunga, Augustine Sikambala an artist and entrepreneur from Livingstone and Vainess Musata Zulu from Masempela Basic School in Southern Province.

This year’s activities during the ZAOU Fine Arts exams and expo included talks by Professor Constantino D’Orazio, a historian and curator from Italy and Professor Ruth Simbao, Head of the ARTS OF AFRICA AND GLOBAL SOUTHS research programme as well as the National Research Foundation Chair in Geopolitics and the Arts of Africa at Rhodes University in South Africa.

The 2019 Fourth Year Undergraduate Fine Arts Expo is still on display until early January, in case you have not seen it, it is worth a visit.