Mwenya ‘consulting’ over FAZ presidency bid

[By Bright Tembo]

CHILILABOMBWE-BASED football administrator Gideon Mwenya says he is still consulting over calls for him to contest the FAZ presidency.

With rumours circulating on social media that several football councillors have endorsed Mwenya to stand as FAZ president in elections slated for next March, Mwenya said he would not rush into making a decision.

“I will soon inform the nation and the football family on my next move. I like taking my time. I don’t rush into making big and sensitive decisions,” he said.

Mwenya said standing as FAZ president is his right and people should not panic.

“It is my democratic right if I choose to go for it. I haven’t spoken on the matter because I don’t want to be misunderstood by some people. I’m wondering why some people have started panicking,” he said, adding that he is still consulting clubs and his family on the matter.

Several aspiring candidates have already expressed interest in contesting the FAZ top post including Suzyo Zimba, Emanuel Manaile, Blackwell Siwale, Gideon Mwenya and incumbent Andrew Kamanga.