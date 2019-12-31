No party can unseat PF other than UPND – Mumba

TO advance the view that the United Party for National Development is no different from PF is a serious assault on truth, says governance specialist Francisco Mumba.

In a statement yesterday, Mumba noted that to state that UPND was not a threat to PF was glossing over reality and amounts to peddling lies.

Mumba said there have been arguments from the PF and its members who think there is no better party to manage the affairs of the country than PF.

“To state that there is no alternative to PF in view of regime change is wishful thinking. Further, to advance the view that UPND is no different from PF is a serious assault on truth. And lastly to state that UPND is no threat to PF is equally glossing over reality. You are guilty of peddling lies. It is this kind of politics that has left this country backwards,” Mumba said.

He stated that the argument that the two parties are the ‘same’ is both intellectually and ideologically flawed because there are two main fundamental differences.

“It is derived from the basis that this is all what is there is to do for Zambians and only them could do it. The second view is mostly advanced by the leftist opposition parties, the argument is that UPND, just like the PF, are both neo-liberalist parties and hence alike. I would like first to state that in Zambia, no election will be won based on ideology as a basis to attract voters. Not now, maybe many years to come,” he claimed.

Mumba said the UPND was a liberalist political party and the PF were social democrats and have actually shown many consistencies with their political management.

“Discipline stand out, they have remained strong as a party despite being in opposition for a record 20 years and plus. PF has begun to attack the loyalty of UPND members who have remained steadfast behind the party and its leader all this long. Consistency in political management is key. Wait when PF cross into opposition again, they will go into oblivion within months,” he said.

Mumba said the behaviour of PF towards UPND was an indication of the threat the Hakainde Hichilema-led opposition party poses to the ruling party.

He noted that there was no political party currently, both in design and strength, that can unseat PF other than the UPND.

“PF has now gone into full mode campaign because of the UPND and not any other party. This is a brutal truth. However, there will be few seats both at ward and parliamentary level that will be grabbed by some independents and opposition parties,” said Mumba.