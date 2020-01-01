Bootlickers feeding Lungu with lies – Mwamba

A UPND senior member says President Edgar Lungu has loads of bootlickers who can never tell him the truth.

Doreen Sefuke Mwamba, the opposition party’s deputy national women’s chairperson, was reacting to President Lungu’s public relations act of cutting his and Cabinet members’ salary by between 15 per cent and 20 per cent.

Mwamba was the UPND parliamentary candidate in Munali Constituency, Lusaka, in the August 2016 general elections.

According to an announcement made at State House on Friday by President Lungu’s press aide Isaac Chipampe, public officers in the highest salary brackets would have their salary cut by 20 per cent, those in the middle would have theirs cut by 15 per cent and those in the lower group would be cut by 10 per cent.

The President believes the slashing of his salary and other highly paid public officers and those in quasi-government institutions would cushion the impact of Zambians, arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

Mwamba laughed at how the President could believe that such a move would cushion the effect of unemployment and hunger among majority Zambians.

“So, President Lungu has cut his salary. I now know that President Lungu has no genuine friends and relatives,” Mwamba told The Mast.

“He has loads of bootlickers who can never tell him the truth. They all tell him what he wants to hear – lies and more lies.”