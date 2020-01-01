GOVT LICKING ITS WOUNDS…bring Bill 10 in February, it’ll still bite the dust – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says 2020 must be a year where Zambians should show utmost vigilance.

He says citizens this year must start earnest preparations to guard against rigged election results in the 2021 general elections.

He highlighted his 2019 review with a note on the notorious Bill No. 10 of 2019.

“The PF government embarked on a highly skewed non-consultative constitution amendment exercise through the NDF after sabotaging the Church-led process to reconcile the nation. Zambians rejected this approach and Zambians rejected the contents of Bill 10,” Sejani said. “The government has been left licking their wounds with a feeble promise to bring it back later. Bring it in February or whenever, it will still bite the dust. In all the above cacophony, some institution in Zambia found it fit to award Mr [Edgar] Lungu a doctorate in good governance. Wonders shall never end!”

Sejani also advises that instead of Zambians only “drowning” themselves in meaningless festive celebrations, they should ask themselves if they are: “living and espousing Christian values in this our Christian nation?”

Sejani, a former local government minister under Frederick Chiluba’s government, made the remarks in his Christmas message and 2019 review availed to The Mast.

“As we celebrate Christmas, the day the son of man was born, let us also reflect on our life as a Christian nation. Let us reflect on the teachings of the person whose birthday we are observing. He, inter alia, taught us not to steal and not to kill. How much are we living and espousing Christian values in this our Christian nation?” Sejani wrote.

“This reflection is more important than drowning ourselves in meaningless celebrations. Tomorrow is coming and 2020 must be a year of vigilance.”

He noted that the electoral process begins, in earnest, this year and that: “I expect Zambians to be double alert to ensure there is no blind spot in our electoral process beginning, of course, with voter registration.”

“We do not need another rigged voters roll containing foreigners, under aged and the dead,” he said, further urging Zambians to double their efforts in 2020 to hold “this corrupt regime to account for their actions.”

“We must remind PF that ours is a democracy and not a monarchy and therefore basic tenets of democracy must be observed like freedom of assembly.”

On year 2019, Sejani, the former Mapatizya member of parliament, highlighted that it was a difficult and challenging one in many respects.

He noted that 2019 saw parts of Zamia facing and continuing to face hunger on unprecedented scales.

“But strangely the Government of the Republic of Zambia refused to acknowledge the existence of hunger. They therefore also insensitively refused to declare a national disaster. The scarcity of our staple food meant that the price of mealie meal shot through the roof to regions around K200 per 25kg bag,” Sejani regretted.

“This crisis is deepening and more and more areas and people are getting sucked in, including urban areas. The so-called government relief effort is way too little and too far in between.”

He also noted that in 2019 the kwacha dramatically losing its value, against other convertibles, “thereby sending prices of all commodities very high.’

“This has turned the lives of ordinary citizens into living hell. This situation is not likely to change in the New Year and in fact, it is likely to get worse. So, Zambians must brace for harder times under this clueless but stubborn government of the Patriotic Front,” Sejani cautioned.

On the political front, Sejani explained that 2019 saw continued denial of mobilisation space to the opposition through the inappropriate application of the public order Act by “the PF police.”

He lamented that harassment of opposition figures continued unabated.

“We also saw that corruption and reports of corruption reached alarming new levels. The peak of this must surely be the existence of 48 mysterious houses that have no owner. This embarrassed even the most corrupt PF official to the point of attempting to manufacture an owner!” highlighted Sejani.

“Even that amateurish attempt to cover-up failed to convince the most gullible Zambian and therefore the mystery continues. As if the above scandal was not enough, the nation was again presented with the report of the EIA which names prominent people in the illegal cutting and export our mukula tree! This is a very serious report and the cabal named in there must do more to clear their names.”