Income disparities are more entrenched – Chikwanda

FORMER finance minister Alexander Chikwanda says income disparities have become more entrenched as the gap between the haves and have-nots becomes increasingly irreversible.

He says the vexing issue of the stagnation or painfully sluggish growth of “our country is a huge challenge which requires deeper reflection by all of us”.

Chikwanda argues that efforts at development of Zambia, past and now, remain below optimal levels required to reduce, let alone eradicate, poverty which apart from degrading victims is also the largest hindrance to meaningful sustainable development.

In a writing titled: ‘Getting the act together is an inescapable imperative of sustainable upward thrust’, Chikwanda underscores the essence and inescapable compelling need to get “our act together as a prelude to a meaningful and sustained leap forward”.

“This eventuality requires individual and collective deep and, above all, honest introspection by each and every one of us citizens. We must all embrace the habit of assigning a bit more primacy to service of our country by putting self-interest on hold or at least in check and balance,” he states. “The population of Zambia in 1964, the year of our break from colonialism, was just under three million. The current estimate is 18 million. We have more or less increased our population six-fold without commensurate robust economic growth. Herein lies the time bomb – quite substantial development has taken place in comparison with the exceedingly low ebb of the insidious colonial era. In the recent eight years of the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, more stupendous efforts have been made to ensure some modicum of development in the far-flung areas of our large country. The bottom line, however, is simply that efforts at development of our country, past and now, remain below optimal levels required to reduce, let alone eradicate, poverty which apart from degrading victims is also the largest hindrance to meaningful sustainable development.”

Chikwanda states that poor people have no purchasing power and remain bystanders as hunger takes a severe toll on them.

“The sad thing is that even those few Zambians in some sort of employment live on the precarious margins of existence. Wages as in most other African countries remain appallingly low, eroded by relentless inflationary Spirals,” he notes. “Income disparities have become more entrenched as the gap between the haves and have-nots becomes increasingly irreversible.We need to pool our small experiences and intellectual resources to rescue ourselves and our country from dehumanising poverty. Leadership in all shapes and levels has a major role for after all, Africa’s miserable failure is essentially a leadership failure. We all, however, have a critical role; crafty apportioning of blame and heaping obscenities at selected targets does not put food on the table. We must all deem it our inextricable duty and responsibility to recognise and accept the negative aspects of our political culture. As freedom fighters, our legacy to the country, despite unquestionable commitment, has been populism even as misery escalated. This has induced a small number of us to feel severely morally constrained to accept being honoured as freedom fighters.”

Chikwanda urged players on the current political scene to disentangle themselves from outcompeting over the futility of populism which inclines politicians to make lavish and careless undertakings which on account of paucity of resources may be unsustainable.

“Right now, the prognosis for the global economy is most uncheerful largely attributable to the madness of Washington driven trade wars at the behest of the [Donald] Trump administration. The commodity prices have taken a severe beating leading to a consequential dip in our economy, being an inordinately commodity dependent country,” he observed. “To compound matters, acts of God in the form of weather adversity have hampered development prospects.”

He states that agriculture in Zambia contributes between 15-20 per cent to the gross domestic product.

Chikwanda notes that any contraction in the agricultural sector sends the GDP nosediving.

“Stoking unsustainable expectations carries with it obvious downside risks of undermining confidence in public institutions, in the end bidding up scepticism and worse, cynicism,” states Chikwanda. “The glaring challenge for all political leaders in Zambia is to join efforts to tell the populace that no country has wealth other than what people create and that development is only a tenable eventuality when and where people are active agents of development. Zambia has many people in the remote areas of our country who work exceedingly hard and break their backs; there are equally large numbers of our people who are symbols of indolence and irresponsibility. Prospects for enhancing purchasing power of our people, in the process growing the economy, are inevitably embedded in the agro sector. A veritable success story for Zambia will only be possible when people in the primary sector, which is synonymous with agriculture, get what amounts to a fair and reasonable recompense for their stupendous efforts. This matter is beyond producer prices. It is essentially an issue of both apt agronomy and growing crops in the appropriate ecological zones.”

