Lungu replaces Kasolo with Malupenga

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa has replaced Chanda Kasolo with Amos Malupenga as Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary.

Until his transfer on Tuesday, Malupenga was permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

President Lungu announced Malupenga’s transfer in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President, for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

Dr Auxillia Bupe Ponga has taken up Malupenga’s former position in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

President Lungu said the changes were with immediate effect.

Kasolo was fired on Monday after saying issuing a statement that President Lungu’s directive of salary cuts for himself, cabinet and other high-earning non-unionised civil servants was voluntary.