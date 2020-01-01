Lying to people in the name of politics has become old-fashioned now, says Mumba

IT’S absolutely illogical for Zambia, a Christian nation not to have a Christian President who confesses Christ, MMD leader Nevers Mumba has said.

And Mumba says the power and usefulness of a government is in how it performs during a crisis.

Speaking on South Power Radio station in Mazabuka, Mumba said Zambians should begin to ask difficult question on whether they want to continue to be led by those that have no fear for God.

Mumba noted that the idea of lying to people in the name of politics had become old-fashioned now thus Zambia needed leaders of their word.

“Zambians should ask the difficult questions: are we going to continue to entrust power in the hands of those that have no fear for God? People that do not mention God except for political reasons because this thing of lying to people in the name of politics is becoming old fashioned now. We need people who would say ‘I will bring you a glass of water and indeed in the next five minutes they bring a glass of water’ but we don’t have many politicians like that,” Mumba said.

He further said a country should never be one that honours crooks for their crookedness and salutes those who instead should be arrested and in the same vain reward those doing well.

“We are not to blame the politicians, we are to blame ourselves, as the Zambian people, we love lies. We like to vote for people who don’t have any value. Countries like America and Europe where you like to go, where you feel like you have gone to some place, the reason why they are attractive is because they maintain the rule of law, there is order and those who are criminals are arrested and charged as such and those doing well are awarded and rewarded, that’s how countries are run. We need to run away from that [voting for people without values] if we are going to leave a legacy and bright future for our children and grandchildren.”

Mumba clarified that joining politics did not imply that he had abandoned his calling as a clergyman.

He maintained that choosing to serve Zambians was the right thing as he would be serving God.

He said Zambians now realise that time had come to vote for men that had proved themselves over the years as men of faith and those who honour God.

“After seeing how politics has messed up the lives of Zambians and also stolen the future of many Zambians, destroyed the faith Zambians had in their own country, Zambians are trying to realise that time has come that these men that have proved themselves over the years as men of faith who honour God in their lives to say we are running for office as member of parliament or councillor, for office as President…I think Zambians are ready for that now. This question used to be repeatedly asked when I first begun politics but now more and more Zambians recognise that what we did was right. Choosing to serve the Zambians is the right thing, I am serving God, I would like to believe you are God’s child (presenter) and if I am presiding over your affairs then I am serving God who created you,” Mumba said.

Mumba further said Zambia today was 97 per cent classified as Christian and having declared it a Christian nation, it was illogical not to have a Bible believing Christian, who confesses Christ, as President.

Mumba, the opposition MMD president, added that Zambia today prides herself as one of the most Christian nation.

And Mumba said MMD has never fallen as claimed by some political pundits but instead holds a place in the Zambian political arena as the biggest party, boasting of structure countrywide.

Describing what the party went through in the last three years as “being in the wilderness”, Mumba said the process was necessary but maintained that his party shall therefore never be the same again.

He recalled that when the party was in power, Zambia was experiencing an economic growth of about seven per cent but today it had dropped to about 2 per cent.

He lamented that under the current regime, almost every sector of the economy was nose-diving hence needed a government that had the capacity to plan ahead their governance process.

“The power and usefulness of a government is how it performs during a crisis…during a famine, drought, the time of difficulties, that’s how you can judge the usefulness of a government. I can promise you…I have been a leader since I was 19 years old, I was president of Victory Ministries when I was 19 years old. I created an organisation in Kitwe that ended up to be an international and global ministry, it came from nothing but I anticipated problems and planned for them, so when those problems came, I already had alternatives and answers and that’s how I want us to govern as the New Hope MMD,” he said.

Mumba said his party was not the same MMD that Zambia threw out in 2011 but one that had a new president, focus and values and therefore was ready to run with the country in giving them hope.

Meanwhile, Mumba urged the PF to put food on the table first as no Zambia was going to eat a new road or any form of infrastructure.

He added that the government must make sure that children are able to go to school and afford an education, ensure there are drugs in hospitals before venturing in ‘big’ things of road development.

Mumba further reminded the PF and Zambians that in 2011, MMD was known for infrastructure progress, noting that the roads being constructed now were started under Rupiah Banda’s but the MMD still lost the election.

He said what was bothering Zambians was their every day life that was supposed to make them proud to be Zambians rather than look at a wife with no hope for food to prepare in a home because there is a new road being constructed next door.

“It’s the small things that make a government tick, it’s not the things of building a bridge in the air that make you win an election. So Michael Sata was right, you can’t eat a road; it was a bit crude but the point he was making was that first things first. MMD lost with the entire infrastructure, therefore, Zambians have made their point very clear that we will not be lied to by infrastructure as the reason for voting a government into office. We had great infrastructure development but they kicked us kicked MMD out, so why would they keep PF? Unless they are being unfair for kicking us out and the PF being kept for the same offence,” said Mumba.