Moyo advises women to avoid sending their nude pictures to men

A SOCIAL worker has advised women against sharing their nude or explicit pictures to men.

In interview, Joseph Moyo, who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), said some men were in the habit of collecting women’s explicit pictures and treating them as ‘trophies.’

“The African Women Foundation (TAWF) has discovered that there are men who demand naked photos from women as a sign of love and dedication to them. Some women have many times given in to such demands or requests with the hope to show such men how far they are willing to demonstrate the depth of their love for them,” he said.

“Many women have even snapped their own private parts at the request or demand of these men and sent the pictures to them. What is even more perplexing is that some of the photos are sent to men who these women have never met in person, except online,” Moyo said.

He added that TAWF had realised sexting and sharing nudes were activities that could put the physical and mental health and safety of a woman engaging in the vices at grave risk.

Moyo said the foundation finds such kind of behavior appalling and deeply saddening.

He indicated that some men even record a video of their sexual encounter with a woman, keeping these videos as trophies for bragging rights.

“Sadly, once any misunderstanding crops up in the affair, the male partner could leak such nude videos or photos on the Internet, bringing shame and dejection to the victim…. TAWF urges all women to stop allowing men to treat them as mere objects of sexual gratification. The foundation strongly frowns at the disparaging action of men, who regard the bodies and private parts of women as trophies, meant to be collected to appease themselves. Consequently, the women feel trapped, frightened, and worried about jeopardising their careers. So, they continue in unwanted relationships due to the leverage those men think they have. These women live with a sense of helplessness, guilt, and shame. These are men, who will never take the pleasure of taking the pictures of their own wives but instead prey on under-aged girls and concubines that are desperate to please men by giving their consent to any demands, including taking nude photos,” Moyo said.

He urged women victims of such crimes to report culpable men to law enforcement agencies than enduring such unwanted relationships for fear of exposure…. TAWF has also noted with sadness that these abuses are perpetrated by men from all walks of life, including political and religious leaders, it’s sad that such men believe abusing women is their birthright. Say NO to objectification and disrespect of women,” said Moyo.