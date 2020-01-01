Nkwazi’s form worries Zambia Police

[By Bright Tembo]

NKWAZI Football Club has continued to fly low in the current MTN/FAZ Super League sitting third bottom on the table with 10 points.

Zambia Police sports deputy director Davies Chimbwelenge said the command is concerned with the team’s current form.

He is however confident the team will overturn the results.

“As sponsors we are doing everything we can do to support the team but it’s very unfortunate that the results are not forthcoming. But we still have confidence that we will survive relegation and probably be among the top eight teams,” Chimbwelenge said.

“We just need to reinforce the team with some players when the transfer window opens – the wings and the striking force – because we are worried looking at the pedigree of Nkwazi and finding ourselves among the bottom three those are not good indicators. So we need to go shopping you make the team strong.”

He added that midfielder Eric Chomba is not for sale. This follows interest two teams in the league have shown interest in the midfielder who scored two goals against Zanaco in the week three match played at Nkoloma Stadium.

“We are receiving offers from teams that want the services of Eric Chomba but letting him go will be doing a deservice to club. And to us looking at where the team is, it’s very difficult to let go of such a player. Maybe offers from outside the country but not within for now,” Chimbwelenge said. “For Emmanuel Chabula he is with us for now, initially he was supposed to leave for SA for trials but as the executive can’t allow that, so for now he is with the team. Next move will be communicated.”

Chimbwelenge has urged the team and the entire executive to show character during the difficult time the team is currently going through.