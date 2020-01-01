PF scripting problems to blindfold people with improvements ahead of 2021 – B’Flow

THE PF government is scripting the current problems in the country so as to blindfold the people when elections are near, says musician Brian Bwembya.

In a twit, Bwembya, commonly known as B’Flow, stated that next year salaries would be increased and the prices of fuel reduced and Zambians would forget the hardships endured.

“I’m tempted to think [that] most of the problems the country is facing are scripted in readiness for 2021. By mid 2020, we might see a reduction in fuel prices, electricity tariffs and load-shedding. I foresee salary increments and enough water in the [Kariba] dam. Then boom, Zambians will forget,” he stated.

But people responded with some saying they would never forget the hardships faced.

ICB in a reply twitted: “Manje (now) we shall not forget, they have forgotten how we voted MMD out. Tinalema nabo (we were tired with them), it’s practically the same MMD team in this government regalia.

And GIFT PS said: “It’s not deliberate, rather it’s not knowing what they are doing and failure to keep things in order. Poor leadership is what it is. Plus a dash of stubbornness, failure to listen to experts because they know it all or the expert is in opposition.”

And GIGI who also responded to the tweet said: “This is just like an abusive relationship. When you scare them about separation, they become sweet and we forget but when you take them back, awe sure mudala ni mambama na vibaka (its being beaten) daily.”

“Especially when given tutenge and t-shirts, they completely forget,” replied Ruth Leon Rose.