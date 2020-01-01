Police beat-up accused in Lubinda’s assault case

POLICE officers on Monday brutalised one of the accused persons who is alleged to have threatened violence against justice minister Given Lubinda when he toured Kabwata market.

Meanwhile, chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has urged Lubinda to testify in the matter as he rushed to make a complaint to the police but was dragging his feet to give his testimony.

Moses Mulenga was clobbered at the Magistrate’s Court complex when he went to stand trial in a matter he is jointly charged with four others for proposing violence against Lubinda.

When the matter came up for hearing, Mulenga, who was in pain and could not stand straight, told the court that he had been brutalised by the police as he tried to gain access to the court premises.

“I reached the gate and found police officers, I explained to them that I came to attend a court case but they told me to wait,” Mulenga said.

“Time was running out, I told the officer-in-charge that I was one of the accused persons in honourable Lubinda’s case. After explaining to him, he charged that myself and my co-accused were stupid and they begun to beat me up.”

Magistrate Mwale directed Mulenga to lodge a complaint against the police officers and that he should give him feedback if he faced any challenges in reporting the matter.

“And this is why I am saying, deal with this matter expeditiously to avoid such things,” magistrate Mwale told the prosecution.

The accused who was clad in a white shirt had some two footprints on his chest and limped as he walked out of court.

An eyewitness disclosed that Mulenga was bundled in a police van and police officers kicked him on the chest, and later his entire body.

The witness added that Mulenga was taken to Kabwata police station but later brought back after one of the PF officials intervened and told the police that he was expected to appear before court.

Earlier, when the case was called, the state sought an adjournment as the witnesses were not before court.

According to the arresting officer, detective chief inspector Mwila, Lubinda was not served the summons by his secretary.

Mwila said other witnesses were not before court as one of them was in Egypt while the other witness had a bereavement.

When asked if he confirmed with Lubinda whether or not he had been served with the summons, the arresting officer denied.

“I did not find out if the minister received the summons. I relied on the secretary that she would deliver the summons,” Mwila said.

But the court frowned and told Mwale that he should have confirmed with Lubinda as he had the privilege and warned him to ensure that Lubinda was present at the next sitting.

“I wonder why the witness does not want to come to court. The way he went to complain to the police is the same way he should come and testify instead of us adjourning the matter,” magistrate Mwale said.

But the accused’s lawyer Agrippa Malando objected to the adjournment and demanded that the arresting officer testifies in the matter as his excuses of not bringing Lubinda to court would never end.

“I mentioned at the last time that we need to deal with this issue expeditiously. Make sure that the witnesses are here, including yourself, be ready to testify,” said magistrate Mwale.

In this matter, Martin Mambwe, a driver, is accused of assault and is jointly charged with Patrick Mubanga, Major Chansa, Moses Mulenga and Goodson Mwange, who are businessmen, for proposing violence against Lubinda.

It is alleged in the first count that Mambwe on July 12, 2019 assaulted Lubinda occasioning him actual bodily harm.

In the second count the five are accused of proposing violence or breach of the law to assemblies.

Particulars of the offence are that Mambwe, Mwange, Mubanga, Mulenga, and Chansa on July 12 whilst acting together proposed violence towards Lubinda by saying “we will beat you next time you step your foot in Kabwata market”.

The matter comes up on January 24, 2020.