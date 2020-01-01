Put Zambia first – NGOCC

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council has appealed to Zambians to put the country first in everything that they do.

And the NGOCC says it is hopeful that as the country goes into 2020, ahead of 2021 general elections, a process of honest and open dialogue will be undertaken, especially between the ruling PF and the main opposition UPND.

During the end of year briefing yesterday, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga said Zambians should not allow politics or anything else to divide the country.

Mulenga however said inequality levels in Zambia remained high in 2019 around 0.525, indicated by low numbers of women in leadership positions, challenges with access to health services especially maternal health facilities for women as well as low education progression rates to higher levels by female learners.

She said even though the country had made strides in infrastructure development such as roads, schools and health posts, NGOCC noted from monitoring visits that most projects were yet to be finalised.

“Further, the newly launched 2019 Human Development Index (HDI) Report states that Zambia has made improvements between 1990 and 2018 with the HDI value increasing from 0.424 to 0.591, an increase of 39.7 per cent thereby ranking the country at 143 out of 189 countries and territories which puts the country in the medium human development category,” she said.

“This improvement is based on the three indicators: Life expectancy, schooling years and expected years of schooling. Life expectancy at birth increased by 14.3 years from 49.2 years in 1990 to 63.5 years in 2018. On the other hand, schooling years increased by 2.4 years while the expected years of schooling increased by 4.5 years.”

Mulenga said despite all these positives, the country was still faced with a number of challenges which continued to impact on the livelihoods of the majority citizens during 2019.

“For example, not too long ago, we witnessed yet again increases in electricity tariffs and fuel pump prices, further straining the already economically constrained majority citizens,” she said.

Mulenga said the women’s movement remained deeply concerned with the country’s indebtedness, with the latest official figures indicating a total of US$10.23 billion external debt as at end of June 2019.

She said domestic debt in terms of securities and bonds as at end June 2019 also rose to K60.3 billion.

“NGOCC is aware that debt repayments have had a toll on government’s expenditure on and provision of social services such as education, health and social protection. We have sadly witnessed reduced funding allocation for most institutional operations within government during the year which has negatively impacted on the most vulnerable in our society, the majority being the women and children,” she said.

“For example, we have noted the compromised quality of education due to absence of basic learning materials and equipment; health institutions have not been spared from the pressure of overstretched facilities and services including limited availability of essential drugs.”

Mulenga said in 2019, an attempt was made at having a national dialogue to promote national reconciliation and unity of purpose by the Church mother bodies which subsequently failed to meet its intended outcome.

“Eventually we saw the government proceed to enact the National Dialogue Forum Act which was to facilitate for the review of the constitution amendment Act of 2016, the electoral processes Act and the political parties Bill. Out of that process was born the now famous Constitution Bill 10 which has been a subject of national discourse in the recent past,” she said.

“Our view is that the nation missed an opportunity to have a truly nationally-driven dialogue that would have addressed some of the political discontent and high levels of intolerance that the country has been witnessing. It has always been NGOCC’s position that the Church mother bodies have the moral and biblical responsibility to provide counsel whenever there is some dispute or indications of disunity in the nation. The women and men of God have the authority bestowed upon them by nature of their anointing to prevail upon difficult situations.”

Mulenga said there was need for an honest review of the law on electoral processes and the public order Act before the 2021 elections.

“It is our hope that as we go into 2020, ahead of 2021 general elections, a process of honest and open dialogue will be undertaken, especially between the ruling party and the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND),” she said.

On the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, Mulenga said it contained some progressive and a number of retrogressive provisions.

Mulenga said NGOCC was happy that the parliamentary committee agreed with its position on a number of clauses that they submitted which were articulated in the committee’s report.

“Going forward, we would like to appeal to the government to consider adopting the report of the parliamentary committee especially on the aspect of subjecting this important constitution reform process to more broad-based consultation,” she said. “In this regard, NGOCC will in 2020 engage both the ruling party and opposition political parties to find a way to resolve the impasse on the constitution-making process.”

She said for far too long Zambians have yearned for a good constitution built on consensus, complete with an expanded Bill of Rights adopted through a National Referendum.

“Additionally, the gender equity and equality agenda should be fully implemented by the constitution of the Gender Equity and Equality Commission,” she said.

Mulenga said the women’s movement was still hopeful that the policy statement by President Edgar Lungu on operationalising the Gender Commission, did not fall on ‘deaf ears’ but that commitment would be shown by those responsible to work towards the realization of the Gender Equity and Equality Commission in the shortest time possible.

On the rule of law and justice dispensation, Mulenga said NGOCC welcomed the court ruling that ordered Cabinet ministers that had stayed in office beyond parliament closure prior to the 2016 general elections to pay back all their emoluments obtained during the said period.

She said it was unfortunate that the year had ended with no information to the public that the court ruling had been complied with.

“In addition, we have not witnessed any public efforts by relevant investigative bodies to follow up, adequately investigate and recommend for prosecution those named as having been involved in questionable financial transactions and corruption as per the Financial Intelligence Report of 2019,” said Mulenga. “This status quo has the tendency to render the country to be viewed negatively by the outside world and has the potential to jeopardise external development support. In this regard, we have in mind donor financing towards HIV and AIDS and other basic health programmes, Social Cash Transfer, community focused interventions on women’s empowerment and promotion of girls’ access to education, among many others. NGOCC wishes to contend that justice dispensation must be obeyed in all respects without any selectivity and without regard to the type of matter upon which the courts have adjudicated on or needs to preside over.”/LM