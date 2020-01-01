Sacko Mines limited applies for judicial review of decision to deport him

PROPRIETOR of Sacko Mines limited Sacko Bassi has applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court, challenging the State’s decision to deport him from Zambia without justification.

In his affidavit in support of ex-parte summons to apply for judicial review, Bassi, a Malian, contended that his removal and deportation from the country was illegal and unreasonable.

Bassi said that on November 30, 2019, he was apprehended by officers from the immigration department and detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

He said from there, he was taken to the airport in the early hours of Sunday, December 1, 2019, and forced to leave the country.

He alleged that he does not know the reason for his deportation and accused his opponents who are interested in his businesses and property of orchestrating his deportation.

“That to-date, I do not know the reason for my removal save for my suspicion that it was orchestrated by certain persons interested in depriving me of my property and businesses,” Bassi said.

“That I have been gravely disadvantaged by being deprived of access to my family businesses and property.”

Bassi stated that he was entitled to be notified why he was being removed and to answer to any allegations against him if at all there were any.

He charged that the decision by Director General Immigration was both illegal and unreasonable and wished to be granted leave to commence judicial review.

He craved the indulgence of the court to grant him leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the state.

“I now crave the indulgence of this honourable court to grant me leave to apply for judicial review and to stay the decision of the respondent until the court makes a final determination,” Bassi said.

He further stated that this was a proper case for the court to grant him leave to commence judicial review.

However, a dispute has risen over the ownership of Sacko Mine as embattled youths in Central Province want to stop Kasama member of parliament Kelvin Sampa from taking over the mine which was located in Serenje.

Youths in the vicinity of the mine are also claiming ownership as part of empowerment, as Sampa who expressed interest in the mine following the deportation of its proprietor Bassi, is also claiming the same.