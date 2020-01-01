We are in trouble, what a New Year!

Ordinarily, we should have been happily wishing our esteemed readers a happy NEWS YEAR. Our dear readers certainly deserve a better year just as the rest of our citizens. A new year should provide hope and not hopelessness, despair!
Unfortunately, we are in strange times!
Today the nation is in a mess, so much so that everywhere you turn there’s dejection.
Who will lead us from these lows we have hit? The harsh reality is that Edgar Lungu and his minions are clueless. They have no other formulae left in them to deal with socio-economic challenges Zambia is facing.
Chishimba Kambwili says the PF’s insistence that the economy is doing well has caused a lot of misery on the people.
“The problems we have now in the country is that PF and President Lungu are more [pre]occupied with 2021. We don’t need politics. We have concentrated too much on politicking,” says Kambwili. “Where we have reached, if not careful, we’ll fall into a point of no return. We may find ourselves in a situation of Zimbabwe. To come out of this crisis, we need a concerted effort and serious reflection on the kind of politics. […] But they are busy refusing that we are not in a crisis. If we are not in a crisis, why do we see people suffer? Five hours of load-shedding and you are refusing, that we are not in a crisis? Those in leadership are not looking at solutions. They are just interested in finding ways of winning the 2021 elections, which is dangerous. Finding ways of only to remain in power is dangerous! President Edgar Lungu, honestly, can you switch gears from winning the 2021 elections to solve the problems the country is facing? You were not elected to plan for 2021 but for working and finding solutions for the people. The problem we have is that the PF, the President have preoccupied [themselves] with winning the 2021 elections.”
Indeed, Edgar has done a lot of politicking and it must come to a stop.
He has fed our country with one too many illegalities and it is time he was put in his lane.
A leader faced with daunting challenges seeks solutions from a wide array of citizens. Edgar must come down to earth and admit he’s no solution, he needs help. These problems won’t just walk away. They need solutions. Those who can’t man up need to be substituted.
Edgar is not up task. We don’t think Edgar and his cohorts with their playboy economics will sail the sinking ship to shore.
These charlatans in government are lost and may now be completely unsure of how to navigate the choppy waters. We are in trouble. What a new year!
There’s no doubt our crisis is much bigger than we care to know! And it’s a different, if not complex ballgame for Edgar.
As former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Edgar managed to float using borrowed funds but his reckless spending has come full throttle at him. How will he respond now that things have gone awry?
As John Maxwell notes, “no leader is immune to the challenges that come our way. We all deal with unforeseen situations or circumstances, especially when our situations and circumstances change as quickly as they do these days. The key to growing through those challenges is to be prepared to lead when they come. Fast is faster, and forward is shorter. But navigating through that reality is the leader’s responsibility.”
