2021 too far to sit back, watch economic woes overtake the country – Mumba

NEVERS Mumba has challenged President Edgar Lungu to emulate late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and consider calling for an Economic Indaba to resolve the factors that are eroding Zambia’s Fiscal and monetary performance indicators.

In a statement titled Zambia’s Economic crisis: a sober reflection and the need for a second economic indaba, Mumba, the MMD president, stated that unless the PF government does something drastic and soon, the opportunity to overturn the problems that the country faces might lapse and larger sections of society would feel the only solution was regime change in 2021.

Mumba feels that “2021 is too far for the citizenry to just sit back and watch the country get overtaken by economic and social problems”.

“Following last week’s fuel price increase and the announced power tariff hike, I wish to make the following observations: the price hike may have worked to further fuel the idea that most Zambians have lost hope in the country’s current economic trajectory and unless the PF government does something drastic and soon, the opportunity to overturn the problems that we face as a nation may lapse, and in that case, large sections of society will feel that the only solution to this is a regime change in 2021,” Mumba said.

Mumba, however, said since President Lungu was at the helm of government, he still had an opportunity to positively effect change.

He noted that effect9ing change was not for the President alone but rather required a concerted effort of, not just among political players but all stakeholders.

Mumba, who is also pastor and funder president of Victory Ministries International and former Republican vice-president, urged Zambians to open their minds to the idea that together they could come around a dialogue table and create a national solution that ensures a win for Zambians.

“I wish to challenge His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu to emulate Late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and consider calling for an economic Indaba drawn for all major economic players to sit and resolve the factors that are eroding our fiscal and monetary performance indicators. In order to do this, we need to start from a point of to genuine dialogue and trust, calling on participants from across political, and regional divide to consider the following key points: the fuel price hike and the Zesco power tariffs hike which are upon us.”

Mumba insisted that there was no hiding away from the fact that a weak kwacha would ultimately lead to higher prices of major imports.

He further stated that as a nation the country needed to strive hard to bring down the Exchange rate if it is to have any chance of arresting the current price increases.

“In fact, we expect that following this fuel hike, all other goods and services will go up because transport costs are an input cost across all sectors of the economy. This, unless addressed, and soon, may lead to hyperinflation. It is time to dialogue as a nation, time to sit around the table with all key stakeholders from across the industry. This economic Indaba should include the major players such as the mines and road contractors. We must find a way to arrest capital flight arising from the rampant externalisation of forex,” Mumba said.

He maintained that somebody, somewhere must provide temporary relief by keeping dollars within the local banks.

He added that the PF government must pro-actively negotiate the aforesaid and put the subject on the table and make sure it works.

“It is my humble submission that these suggestions are looked into away from the lenses of partisan allegiance and supported by all who love Zambia. We have no other choice. We remain focused on the idea that even though times are hard and the future seems bleak, we have Hope, Hope that together we can find solutions where previously we only had fights. I thank you, and God Bless Zambia.”