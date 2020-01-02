ECZ sets Chilubi polls for Feb 13

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed February 13 as the date on which to hold the Chilubi Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

In a statement yesterday, ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse announced that on the same date, the Commission would also conduct three local government ward by-elections in Nachikungu Ward of the Kalomo in Southern Province, Kakwacha ward of Mitete Town Council and Kaande ward of Mongu in Western Province.

The Chilubi Constituency by-election in Northern Province necessitated following the death of incumbent Rosaria Fundanga on November 20, 2019.

She added that the vacancies in Nachikungu, Kakwacha and Kaande Wards were as a result of resignations of sitting councillors.

“The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours. Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a magistrate, local court magistrate, head of a government primary or secondary school, principal of a college, commissioner of oaths, election officer or returning officer on Thursday, 16th January 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours,” Chimanse stated.

She further stated that aspiring candidates for the parliamentary by-election in Chilubi Constituency should take along with them fifteen 15 supporters who must be registered voters in the said constituency.

Chimanse stated that supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards.

Further, Chimanse said aspiring candidates for the parliamentary by-election would be required to pay K7,500, as non- refundable nomination fee.

“Aspiring candidates in the local government by-elections should take along with them nine supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards.

Aspiring candidates will be required to pay K750.00, for city and municipal councils and K400.00 for district councils, non-refundable nomination fee.”

Chimanse also stated that all candidates must present certified copies of their Grade 12 certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent.

“In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void,” said Chimanse.