HANDBALL CAPTAIN TO MISS AFRICA CUP

[By Bright Tembo]

THE Handball Association of Zambia named its 19-member team that is going to represent the country at this month’s Handball Africa Cup.

However, Southern Africa best handball goalkeeper and Zambia handball captain Bernard Mulenga will miss the tournament because he is still serving his blue card ban.

The international handball technical committee is expected to sit over the matter on January 15 and decide whether Mulenga should be banned or fined three thousand euros.

This has led to the dropping of the team captain.

Handball Association of Zambia president Victor Banda said the team would miss the service s of the captain.

“It’s sad that his issue has dragged on till this time it’s because the international handball technical committee has not sat from the time we had the All Africa Games in Morocco and they are sitting on the 15 of this month,” he said.

” So after the meeting, we will know his fate, whether he is he going to be banned or fined the three thousand euros but we are optimistic that the technical committee will do things right.”

Mulenga was given a red and a blue card during the game against Ghana after he committed a foul on a Ghanaian player who later collapsed.

Zambia is expected in Tunisia on January 14 for the tournament that starts on the 15 till January 21.

The top three teams from the championship would qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games and the top seven teams will qualify to the World Handball tournament to be held in Egypt.

Full Team

Syakayi Prichard

Ngosa Henry

James Mbewe

Peter Sakala

Moses Tonga

Mike Mwanza

Francis Banda

Kanyika Joseph

Tom Mwalongwana

Bwalya Banda

IIkena Martin

Makukisi Mweene

Ponde Martin

Felix Kambundu

Musa Kambundu

David Kalunga

Goodhope Kakoma

Adrian Mweene

Audriscal Zulu/SM