NRFA gets K300m to dismantle local road contractors’ arrears

THE government has given the National Road Fund Agency K300 million to facilitate dismantling of arrears owed to local contractors with respect to road sector projects and related activities.

Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu said the target beneficiaries were local road contractors and consultants under the Road Development Agency (RDA), and those under the Ministry of Local Government.

Dr Ng’andu said the release of the funds was not only a cash flow stimulus for the targeted recipients but a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the domestic arrears dismantling strategy.

“In addition, it supports the directive given by His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, to fully implement the 20 per cent mandatory subcontracting policy to empower and improve quality and capacities of local contractors; the beneficiaries of this funding,” he said.

Dr Ng’andu said the Ministry of Finance, through the NRFA, would continue to strengthen its domestic resource mobilisation efforts for the road sector.

“I’m glad to note that we closed the year 2019 with an increased road tolling footprint across the country from 16 at the beginning of the year, to 21 as of this month. We will also put in place a system that will ensure that the main road contractors, are also paid, in due course,” said Dr Ng’andu. “I am also keen to see that strong internal systems and controls are maintained at NRFA in order to ensure that we remain on track with both ensuring that targeted road works are duly completed and that the debt dismantling strategy is not derailed.”