Tap in KK’s wisdom; read the writing on the wall Sacika tells Lungu

DR Sketchley Sacika has advised President Edgar Lungu to learn from Kenneth Kaunda’s wisdom of calling for an early election when he saw that things had reached the boiling point in 1991.

Reacting to President Lungu’s Christmas message in which he talked about the need to maintain peace, Dr Sacika schooled the Head of State that peace was not just the absence of conflict.

He said peaceful too could not be maintained in the absence of social justice.

“In his Christmas Message, President Lungu talked about the need to maintain peace but peace is not just the absence of conflict and peace cannot be maintained in the absence of social justice. The fact that people are not throwing stones at each other on our streets does not mean that Zambia is at peace,” he said.

Dr Sacika, a former Secretary to the Cabinet, insisted that there was no peace in Zambia as people were in despair.

“People are hungry, people are dismayed at what has become of their sitting government when they see the breakdown, the impotence, the corruption. Zambia is now rated as number 4 or 5th hungriest country in the world. When you look at the post-election, according to Central Statistical Office statistics, only two per cent of the Zambian population consisting of those that are close to the PF government are living well. For the rest of the population, life is a struggle; out of 10 people in the labour force, only one is in the formal sector employment…the rest are either unemployed or make out a living in subsistence informal economic activities,” he said. “And when you come to the general population, there are no social schemes for old people and the few old people on government pension have seen their monthly income eaten away by inflation while the social cash transfer scheme has been discontinued because the people in government have stolen the donor funds meant for the scheme.”

Dr Sacika said as result of the aforesaid old people in villages and in shanty compounds no longer have any income support to take care of their very basic needs.

He added that using the basic needs basket formula, 90 per cent of Zambians were poor and they include many civil servants and workers in the private sector, who earn incomes that do not satisfy their basic needs such as decent shelter, food and clothing.

“The workers that the ILO calls working poor, they are working but are poor. The reality in our country is dire, very dire that our government has no solution to our problems and their only interest is to engage in schemes that will keep them in power like Given Lubinda’s Bill 10, Dora Siliya’s propaganda, Bowman Lusambo’s bribing of electorates with food hand outs, buying political favours from corrupt chiefs and of course political repression. Instead of playing constructive politics, President Lungu has reduced politics to a tribal warfare,” Dr Sacika said.

Further, Dr Sacika said for the first time since 1991 when Zambia resorted to multiparty democracy, the country had a President who was prepared to use State institutions to destroy the tenets of democracy in order for him to stay in power.

“For example, the ZRA’S illegal closure of Post Newspapers Limited and the abuse of the police to fight his political battles, acts that are tantamount to gross abuse of the public authority. How far can the PF government go on this power without the country suffering irreparable damage?”

Dr Sacika warned that when the people are angry, no amount of police or military force could prevent them from achieving what they want.

He added that the recent events in Sudan is a case point.

Dr Sacika said the price of bread sparked the political upheaval in Sudan.

He said governing a country required wisdom and flexibility.

Dr Sacika noted that Zambian politicians were deceived that because Zambians were peaceful people, they could not react.

He cautioned the PF government to exercise power with wisdom.

He said if Dr Kaunda had not done what he did in 1991, Zambia’s history would have been different.

Dr Sacika said Dr Kaunda read the writings on the wall and President Lungu should do the same.

“When things reached the critical point, Comrade KK was wise enough to call for an early election so that the people could decide whether they wanted UNIP to continue in power or not. Maybe President Lungu can learn something from KK’s wisdom instead of maneuvering to stand for elections in 2021 to which the constitution does not allow him because he would have held that position twice…. That’s my advice to him. I remember Comrade KK saying don’t take people for granted and that’s the advice I can give. When you stretch people up to a certain point, they will break,” said Dr Sacika.