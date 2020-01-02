Writing to pass: Dissertation advice to students in 2020 and beyond

OCCASIONALLY, students from Zambian law schools and other universities do contact me for some “dissertation ideas”. Some find our blog very helpful in helping them narrow down a topic or two. While www.eliasmunshya.org is meant for the general audience, we are humbled at how we are contributing to the budding legal scholarship in Zambia. Here then are some dissertation ideas.

You need to know that the more specific you are in your dissertation, the better. For example, a study focussing on Zambia or Zimbabwe might be much more focussed than one that deals with Africa as a whole. Further, instead of trying to deal with all the areas of laws, focus on one. You cannot write a successful undergraduate dissertation if you have to incorporate every area of law out there – torts, crime, and constitutional law. It will be wise to focus on one area. Leave the complex inter-law analysis to later studies.

Tailor your proposal to your school’s policy and requirements. Do not forget that the school’s policy is as good as the dissertation professor assigned to you. Listen to what she has to say and work around her requirements. Do not go on choosing a topic or taking a step without, first of all, checking with what the school has to say. Academia sometimes is all about pleasing the sensitivities of your supervisors. And so pay attention to what they want. Let them challenge you.

Invest in excellent English writing skills. No one gets to become a good writer suddenly. By investing, I do not mean that go and spend a lot of money. You will be surprised at how much you will learn from posting your thoughts on Facebook or a blog. You will see the response from friends and from critics. Learn from that criticism. There are so many good grammarians on Facebook that have nothing better to do than correct wrong syntax and grammar. It will cost you a lot of money if you were to hire them; however, they come free on social media. Write – and let them critique you. It will do you right.

Additionally, avoid using complicated English. As a law student, and particularly, one that is training in Zambia – there is this tendency to try and use big and useless words. Do not use those useless words. They are useless. Stop the corrupted Latin. If a legal concept can be expressed in English, use English rather than Latin. If you use a Latin expression, make sure that you define it.

Find someone who can review your work. Now, this is a considerable challenge. Most reviewers and editors are extremely busy. I personally struggle to find time to write my articles, and so your writing or your essays will not be a priority for me to review or proof-read. However, work with the schedule of the person you wish to discuss your work. Kindly ask them if they can read your work and make some suggestions. I do not know about others, but for me, I would rather discuss with the student via a phone call than give them written feedback. This way, I save a tone of time for myself. And so, if you have someone to review your work, treat them well, tell them when you are open for a phone call and when the phone call rings, answer. Your professors and other mentors are busy people. You may wish to know that most law professors in Zambia have massive side gigs going. Pay attention to them. Work around their schedule.

It is bad manners for you to contact a professor or mentor, and then conveniently forget about the fact that you contacted them in the first place. Some of them want to help genuinely. Be the one to follow-up on them. If you are using social media to contact these people, here is a simple rule about social media, do not take it personally if they do not respond to your inbox message. However, as a general rule, give it a week or two and then contact them again. You may repeat this weekly or so. But if they do not get back to you, move on and do not take it personally. If you have other ways of reaching them – do that.

Another tip for social media is this: If you have to contact any prospective mentor, please avoid starting the conversation with the annoying “hi”, or “hello”, or worse still the hand memes or stuff like that. Be direct and straight to the point. Remember that most mentors use Facebook to socialise and not to work. However, the more direct you are with them, the better. For example, greet them and then introduce what you are looking for. This person will have a few minutes to decide whether they will respond or not. If they choose not to respond, at least let them be aware of what you are about. You can say something like: “Dear Ms Chite or Mr Chite – I have written Chapter One of my dissertation, I am looking for someone of your calibre to have a look at it. It will take no more than an hour, but your help will go along way in helping me complete my studies…blah blah…blah.”

Avoid plagiarism. Do not steal someone else’s ideas as your own. Make sure that you cite all the borrowed materials and designs. Saying “stolen” on a Facebook post does not cut it. Make it a habit of having correct citations in your documents. If you have to quote as an article on eliasmunshya.org blog, we have suggested citations on many of our items. Use those guidelines. But as a general rule, do not steal written material that is not yours.

Here is to that successful dissertation in 2020!

