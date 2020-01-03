Baby dies after wall collapse in Lusaka

A SIX-MONTH-OLD girl has died while three others sustained injuries in Lusaka’s Olympia area after a wall collapsed on them as they were passing by.

Police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo said this occurred between 18:00 hours and 19:00 hours at Denz Company Limited in Olympia on Katimamulilo road on Thursday.

“The deceased has been identified as Mariana Simooya aged six months and the injured as Monica Simooya aged 30, mother of the deceased infant, who sustained head injuries and bruises on both legs, male Masuzyo Nyirenda aged 51 of Olympia, who sustained a swollen head and bruises on both legs and another infant male child Gift Simooya aged eight months old also of Olympia,” said Katongo.

“The injured were rushed to Chipata First Level Hospital while the body of the deceased was taken to UTH mortuary. An inquiry has been launched.”